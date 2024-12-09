NYSPHSAA Football Championships: Recaps, Highlights and Repeats
Twelve teams entered the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse to fight for a New York football state title. Only six teams were crowned state champions.
From repeats to surprises, each contest provided its own thrill.
CBA-Syracuse (Class AA), Somers (Class A), Port Jervis (Class B), Schuylerville (Class C), Clymer/Sherman/Panama (Class D) and Frankfort-Schuyler (8-Man) each captured state titles.
Class AA
CBA-Syracuse vs. CBA-Albany
The contest was an instant classic between two teams named Christian Brothers Academy and the “Brothers.”
In what was already a shootout, the Class AA state title game ended in dramatic fashion. Down 40-35, CBA-Syracuse quarterback Brayden Smith threw a game-winning hail mary pass to Darien Williams as the clock winded down.
CBA-Syracuse won 41-40 and captured its second-straight state title.
Smith was 17-of-30 on completions for 214 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with a rushing TD. Williams had six receptions for 107 yards and a score.
Also for CBA-Syracuse, Isaiah Coleman carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards and a score. Daunte Bacheyie made six six catches for 74 yards and a TD. Quentin Lewis and Austin Ariola each chipped in rushing TDs.
CBA-Albany QB Archie Jones was 18-of-25 for 355 yards and five TD passes. Amare Coffil finished with seven receptions for 122 yards and a TD. Anthony Coluccio recorded four catches for 91 yards and two TDs. Jake Marra chipped in four catches for 93 yards and a score.
CBA-Syracuse, winners of 28 games in a row, capped its season at 14-0. CBA-Albany finished its season with a 15-1 record.
Class A
Somers (Section I) vs. Whitesboro (Section III)
It was a mission accomplished for the Tuskers. The Class A powerhouse completed a three-peat following a dominant 51-27 win over Whitesboro in the state title game.
Somers, now a four-time state champion, defeated the Warriors for a second-straight year. The Tuskers led 30-7 at the half and never looked back.
Miguel Iglesias ran the ball 17 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns for the Tuskers. He also completed 10-of-15 passes for 127 yards.
Also for Somers, Mason Kelly had 22 carries for 93 yards and a score. Five different Tusker defenders had interceptions.
Whitesboro’s Memphis Ferguson recorded 113 yards rushing and a TD on 20 carries. In the air, the senior quarterback completed 10-of-22 passes for three TDs and five picks.
Also for the Warriors, Connor McDonald made two catches for 99 yards and two scores. Mike Hill finished with four receptions for 80 yards, while Jax Hall had a 47-yard TD catch.
Somers compiled a 14-0 record for the 2024 season. Whitesboro ended its campaign at 14-1.
Class B
Port Jervis (IX) vs. Maine-Endwell (Section IV)
This matchup was the ultimate stunner during state championship weekend at the Dome.
The Raiders came away with a thrilling 33-26 win over the Spartans to grab their first state title in program history. Port Jervis and Maine-Endwell were tied multiple times throughout the game, but the Raiders were ultimately in control.
Port Jervis’s Dylan Fox locked in the win when he punched in a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left on the clock. Along with two rushing scores, Fox completed 15-of-23 passes for 315 yards and two TDs.
The Spartans, an 8-time state champion on the hunt for a three-peat, suffered their first state final loss in program history.
Maine-Endwell’s Jaden Branch rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. Vincent Mancini provided 91 yards on nine carries. Landon Rollo chipped in two TD runs.
Port Jervis and Maine-Endwell wrapped up their 2024 seasons at 14-1.
Class C
Schuylerville (Section II) vs. Salamanca (Section VI)
It was a tale of two halves between the Warriors and Horses.
Salamanca led at the half, but Schuylerville went on to score 19 unanswered points in the second half to grab a 26-20 win in the Class C state title game.
The Horses’ big second half included three-straight touchdowns by tailback Landen Cumm. The senior rushed for 135 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, and had a 24-yard TD reception.
Ollie Bolduc finished with 100 rushing yards on 14 carries for Schuylerville.
After falling short in three-consecutive title games, the Horses finally snatched the program’s first-ever state crown.
For Salamanca, Xavier Peters recorded 122 yards and a score on 16 carries. Maddox Isaac completed 11-of-18 passes for 100 yards and two TDs.
Schuylerville’s 2024 season finishes at 15-1, while Salamanca goes 13-1 in its campaign.
Class D
Clymer/Sherman/Panama (Section VI) vs. Burke Catholic (Section IX)
The Wolfpack won 46-7 over Burke Catholic in the Class D state championship game.
CSP captured its third state title in program history, its first since 2019. The Wolfpack overwhelmed Burke Catholic’s first appearance with a 37-0 lead at the half.
The Wolfpack were led by Tate Catanese, who was 12-of-16 on completions for 178 yards and four touchdown passes. Catanese also had a rushing score.
Also for CSP, Travis Owens provided 105 yards rushing and a TD on eight carries. Carter Bink chipped in two TD catches.
Burke Catholic’s Justin Mazzie had 17 carries for 91 yards and TD. Josh Fiorello ran the ball 13 times for 73 yards.
CSP compiled a 11-2 record in 2024. Burke Catholic finished with a 12-2 mark.
8-Man
Frankfort-Schuyler (Section III) vs. Moravia (Section IV)
The Maroon Knights had a firm grasp from beginning to end against the Blue Devils.
The result was an overwhelming 70-28 victory and Frankfort-Schuyler’s first 8-man regional title. The Maroon Knights took a commanding 40-6 lead into halftime.
Lionell Coulthurst recorded five rushing touchdowns for Frankfort-Schuyler. Martino Rocco threw a couple of TD passes, and two more on the ground.
Thomas Palmer threw four TD passes for Moravia, with Riley Jones catching three of them.
The Maroon Knights capped their perfect season with a 13-0 record. Moravia finished its campaign at 9-3.