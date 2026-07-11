Philadelphia Judge Orders Assault Case Involving Two Syracuse Football Commits to Proceed Toward Trial

A Philadelphia judge has ruled that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence for felony assault and related charges against two Syracuse football commits and a third defendant to proceed toward trial following a preliminary hearing.

Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence

Keith Sargent of NJ.com reported on Friday that Judge Joffie C. Pittman III of the Philadelphia Municipal Court dismissed some charges against Charlie Foulke IV and Masiia Acrey, both 18, and 19-year-old Jalen Millevoix, but noted that there is substantial evidence to have a trial.

Foulke and Acrey were charged with aggravated assault (felony) and separate assault accusation, conspiracy, recklessly endangering another individual and harassment following the alleged April 12 incident. Foulke and Acrey were arrested on May 26 and June 4, respectively, while Millevoix was arrested on June 1.

The report stated that Pittman dismissed the charges that stemmed from the woman but advanced all three cases to trial in connection to the alleged incident that involved the man who suffered serious injuries.

Foulke is a standout quarterback out of Voorhees Township that recently transferred from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philly to play his senior season at Glassboro High School in New Jersey. Acrey, a cornerback out of Sicklerville, was Foulke’s teammate last season. Millevoix is a 2025 Eastern High School graduate.

Acrey, Foulke and Millevoix will be arraigned on July 24. A preliminary hearing is not a determination of guilt but is used to determine whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for a case to proceed.

Prosecutors Outline April Incident

According to court and police documents, the incident occurred in Philadelphia’s Old City area around 2:30 a.m. on April 12. According to court documents, investigators said the victims identified Acrey and Foulke after conducting a reverse-image search using a photograph posted on a local bar's Instagram account.

Foulke allegedly rubbed the top of the man’s head, and a police report stated that the man asked Foulke, Acrey and Millevoix to leave them alone.

Investigators allege that when the Lyft arrived, the trio followed the man and the woman to the car. According to court documents, after Foulke allegedly rubbed the man's head again, the police affidavit said, the man “grabbed Foulke’s wrist and threw a defensive punch towards Foulke.”

Police allege the three individuals then “pinned the man against the car,” and began punching and kicking him. The woman attempted to help the man, but she was pushed to the ground.

Investigators allege the trio fled the scene on foot following the altercation. According to court records, the man suffered a concussion, broken nose, chipped teeth and cuts, while the woman suffered a broken rib and additional injuries.

Reports indicated that the incident was captured on multiple cameras. The man and the woman also allegedly identified Acrey and Foulke conducted a reverse image search of a photo that was posted on a bar’s Instagram account, court documents stated.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Defense Pushes Back

Fortunato Perri, Acrey’s attorney, stated via NJ.com that he anticipates Acrey to be “completely exonerated when this matter is resolved.” Perri also noted that Acrey “was not involved in any physical or verbal confrontation prior to the complainant striking Mr. Foulke.”

“The complainant admitted that he threw the first punch which set off the physical confrontation,” Perri said via NJ.com.

Joe Kelly, Foulke’s attorney, and Gregory Pagano, Millevoix’s attorney, could not be reached for comment. Kelly, however, noted in the past that Foulke suffered chipped teeth and a torn shirt after being struck during the altercation.

Foulke Remains Top High School Prospect

Foulke, a 6-foot-3, 187-pound quarterback, was named the 2024 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 6A Player of the Year after he recorded more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns for St. Joseph’s Prep.

According to NJSIAA transfer guidelines, Foulke has to sit out the first three games of the season for the Glassboro Bulldogs, the two-time defending NJSIAA Group 1 state champion.