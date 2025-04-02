Q-and-A with Kayden Mingo: Gatorade New York boys basketball Player of the Year
Kayden Mingo has been piling up accolades through his final season with the Long Island Lutheran boys basketball team.
Mingo, a four-star standout who will soon compete for Penn State men’s basketball, was named the Gatorade New York Player of the Year.
Coming off recently capturing a title at The Throne National Championship, Mingo and the Crusaders are set to compete in the Chipotle Nationals this week.
LuHi kicks off tournament play with a matchup against Prolific Prep (California).
We caught up with Mingo on receiving Gatorade Player of the Year honors, playing alongside his brother Dylan and his high school career winding down as he prepares for the next level with the Nittany Lions.
Q: How did it feel to be named the Gatorade New York Player of the Year?
A: “It’s truly nothing less than a blessing. It really means a lot to me to be named Gatorade Player of the Year with a lot of other highly touted players and great players of the past as well.
“I dedicate this honor to God, my family and especially my brothers (Dylan and Dalique).”
Q: How has your senior season with LuHi has gone so far?
A: “We started off a little rough, then we went on a big winning streak. It’s been a big success for us.”
Q: How are you feeling about LuHi competing at Chipotle Nationals?
A: “I’m feeling confident. I feel good about our chances, and I’m super excited for the opportunity.”
Q: What’s it been like playing alongside your brother Dylan?
A: “It’s been great having him by my side. It’s been great as well knowing that you live in the same house with someone you go to war with all the time. We’ve been playing together our whole lives (three years together at LuHi). We’ve been in the backyard playing ball for as long as I can remember.”
Q: Will you be competing in any offseason tournaments or events once your time at LuHi comes to end?
A: “I’m not sure just yet, but we’ll see.”
Q: When it came to making your final college choice, what were some things that led to you choosing Penn State?
A: “I wanted to go to a place where I could grow on and off the court and be around people I can trust. It’s important for me to establish relationships in my circle and with my coaches. I had a good feeling about (Penn State) when I visited the campus.”
Q: What are you hoping to work on as you get closer to your first season at Penn State?
A: “I’m looking to work on more of an in-between game with a pull-up and a floater. I just want to be a better leader and an even better defender.”
