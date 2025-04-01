20 Boys Basketball Players to Watch at Chipotle Nationals
The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals get underway April 2-5 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, which is roughly 45 minutes away from Indianapolis. Ten of the 12 scheduled games will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU nationally. The event will also feature 11 McDonald's All-American boys basketball players
See below for 20 boys basketball players to watch that will be representing in the event:
Darius Acuff Jr, IMG Academy (Senior)
Height: 6'2
Position: Point Guard
Commitment: Arkansas
Dante Allen, Montverde Academy (Senior)
Height: 6'4
Position: Combo Guard
Commitment: Uncommitted (Originally a Villanova commit 3/21/2025)
Kayden Allen, Montverde Academy (Junior)
Height: 6'5
Position: Shooting Guard
Offers: Auburn, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Radford, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, and Washington
Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Senior)
Height: 6'4
Position: Guard
Commitment: Syracuse
Cameron Boozer, Columbus (Senior)
Height: 6'9
Position: Power Forward
Commitment: Duke
Cayden Boozer, Columbus (Senior)
Height: 6'5
Position: Point Guard
Commitment: Duke
Chris Cenac Jr., Link Academy (Senior)
Height: 7'0
Position: Center
Commitment: Houston
Chase Foster, IMG Academy (Junior)
Height: 6'9
Position: Power Forward
Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Old Dominion, Radford, Texas A&M
Caleb Gaskins, Columbus (Junior)
Height: 6'8
Position: Power Forward
Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Washington
King Gibson, Montverde Academy (Sophomore)
Height: 6'5
Position: Combo Guard
Offers: Cal State Bakersfield, Charlotte, Charleston, High Point, Howard, Michigan, Morehead State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech
Hudson Greer, Montverde Academy (Senior)
Height: 6'6
Position: Small Forward/Shooting Guard
Commitment: Creighton
Ryan Hampton, Dynamic Prep (Texas) (Sophomore)
Height: 6'6
Position: Small Forward
Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas
Isiah Harwell, Wasatch Academy (Utah) (Senior)
Height: 6'6
Position: Shooting Guard
Commitment: Houston
CJ Ingram, Montverde Academy (Senior)
Height: 6'6
Position: Small Forward
Commitment: Florida
Moussa Kamissoko, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Sophomore)
Height: 6'8
Position: Power Forward
Offers: Fordham, Louisville, Marist, NJIT, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart, Youngstown State
Dylan Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Junior)
Height: 6'5
Position: Point Guard
Offers: Cincinnati, Dayton, Florida State, Missouri, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Providence, St. John's, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington
Kayden Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Senior)
Height: 6'4
Position: Shooting Guard
Commitment: Penn State
Jaxon Richardson, Columbus (Junior)
Height: 6'6
Position: Small Forward
Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, San Diego State, Seton Hall, UCF, UNLV, USC, UT-San Antonio, Washington
Marcus Spears Jr, Dynamic Prep (Texas) (Sophomore)
Height: 6'7
Position: Power Forward
Offers: LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Texas
Mouhamed Sylla, Bella Vista Prep (Arizona) (Senior)
Height: 6'10
Position: Power Forward
Commitment: Georgia Tech