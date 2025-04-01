High School

20 Boys Basketball Players to Watch at Chipotle Nationals

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals will take place April 2-5, 2025 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana. High School on SI will be featuring 20 players to watch during the event.

Ross Van De Griek

Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy goes up for a shot against Don Bosco Prep in the Fifth-Place game of the City of Palms Classic on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Don Bosco Prep won 96-92.
Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy goes up for a shot against Don Bosco Prep in the Fifth-Place game of the City of Palms Classic on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Don Bosco Prep won 96-92. / Rok Baller/Special to The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals get underway April 2-5 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, which is roughly 45 minutes away from Indianapolis. Ten of the 12 scheduled games will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU nationally. The event will also feature 11 McDonald's All-American boys basketball players

See below for 20 boys basketball players to watch that will be representing in the event:

Darius Acuff Jr, IMG Academy (Senior)

Height: 6'2

Position: Point Guard

Commitment: Arkansas

Dante Allen, Montverde Academy (Senior)

Height: 6'4

Position: Combo Guard

Commitment: Uncommitted (Originally a Villanova commit 3/21/2025)

Kayden Allen, Montverde Academy (Junior)

Height: 6'5

Position: Shooting Guard

Offers: Auburn, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Radford, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, and Washington

Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Senior)

Height: 6'4

Position: Guard

Commitment: Syracuse

Cameron Boozer, Columbus (Senior)

Height: 6'9

Position: Power Forward

Commitment: Duke

Cayden Boozer, Columbus (Senior)

Height: 6'5

Position: Point Guard

Commitment: Duke

Chris Cenac Jr., Link Academy (Senior)

Height: 7'0

Position: Center

Commitment: Houston

Chase Foster, IMG Academy (Junior)

Height: 6'9

Position: Power Forward

Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Old Dominion, Radford, Texas A&M

Caleb Gaskins, Columbus (Junior)

Height: 6'8

Position: Power Forward

Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Washington

King Gibson, Montverde Academy (Sophomore)

Height: 6'5

Position: Combo Guard

Offers: Cal State Bakersfield, Charlotte, Charleston, High Point, Howard, Michigan, Morehead State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech

Hudson Greer, Montverde Academy (Senior)

Height: 6'6

Position: Small Forward/Shooting Guard

Commitment: Creighton

Ryan Hampton, Dynamic Prep (Texas) (Sophomore)

Height: 6'6

Position: Small Forward

Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas

Isiah Harwell, Wasatch Academy (Utah) (Senior)

Height: 6'6

Position: Shooting Guard

Commitment: Houston

CJ Ingram, Montverde Academy (Senior)

Height: 6'6

Position: Small Forward

Commitment: Florida

Moussa Kamissoko, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Sophomore)

Height: 6'8

Position: Power Forward

Offers: Fordham, Louisville, Marist, NJIT, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart, Youngstown State

Dylan Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Junior)

Height: 6'5

Position: Point Guard

Offers: Cincinnati, Dayton, Florida State, Missouri, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Providence, St. John's, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington

Kayden Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (New York) (Senior)

Height: 6'4

Position: Shooting Guard

Commitment: Penn State

Jaxon Richardson, Columbus (Junior)

Height: 6'6

Position: Small Forward

Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, San Diego State, Seton Hall, UCF, UNLV, USC, UT-San Antonio, Washington

Marcus Spears Jr, Dynamic Prep (Texas) (Sophomore)

Height: 6'7

Position: Power Forward

Offers: LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Texas

Mouhamed Sylla, Bella Vista Prep (Arizona) (Senior)

Height: 6'10

Position: Power Forward

Commitment: Georgia Tech

