Q-and-A with Nate Blenman, Western New York's top basketball prospect
Nate Blenman is the top high school basketball prospect out of Western New York.
A 6-foot-9 star center, Blenman played at Amherst before he transferred to St. Joseph’s Collegiate for the 2024-25 season.
Now, Blenman is set to further his basketball Cushing Academy in Massachusetts.
The Penguins, who compete in the NEPSAC Class AA and the NEBL, will have Blenman for two seasons starting in the fall.
Blenman is joining the Penguins this summer and potentially competing in various tournaments. The WNY standout considered Saint Charles School in Boston before choosing Cushing Academy.
A player for Team New England, a club basketball team in Massachusetts, Blenman averaged 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in his lone season for St. Joe’s.
His efforts with the Marauders garnered recognition to the New York State Sportswriter’s Association’s all-state first team.
Blenman was the only WNY player in Class AAA, AA and A to be named to a first team in boys basketball.
Blenman has received offers from Division I’s St. Bonaventure, Towson and Fairfield so far.
“I’ll choose a school that suits me best, but I don’t see myself making a decision until a certain time at Cushing,” Blenman said.
We recently caught up with Blenman to discuss his upcoming transition to Cushing Academy, preparing himself for Division I basketball in the future and more.
Q: Why did you decide to transfer to Cushing Academy?
A: “My reason (for transferring) was for better competition. The goal is to make myself better against taller players. I’m also going for academic support, which I heard is good.”
Q: How do you think the transition from playing in Buffalo to competing with Cushing Academy will be for you?
A: “It might be a little difficult, but once I get the hang of it, I think it’ll be fine. When I transferred from Amherst to St. Joe’s, it was a perfect (transition). I’m hoping it’ll be the same way at Cushing.”
Q: What are some things you’re looking forward to once you begin at Cushing Academy?
A: “I’m looking to get stronger and just get better mentally and physically on the court.”
Q: How do you think being at Cushing Academy for two years will go for you?
A: “I think it’ll be good. It gives me an extra year to mature before I head to college, especially when I’m considering higher-up schools.”
Q: Are there certain things you’re looking forward to working on as you move on to Cushing Academy?
A: “I’ll likely work on my defense, strength and conditioning the most. I can be more physical, especially when I’m playing against taller kids.
Q: What are your thoughts on being selected to the (NYSSWA) all-state first team?
A: “It feels good. A lot of people in Buffalo don’t receive the honor, so I feel accomplished. I just need to keep working.”
Q: What will you miss most about playing basketball in Buffalo?
A: “I’ll miss my parents being able to attend every game, and I’ll miss playing with my friends as well.”
