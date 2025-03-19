Q-and-A with Olivia Vukosa: Gatorade New York girls basketball Player of the Year
Olivia Vukosa, an uncommitted 5-star recruit, is coming off a successful 2024-25 season with the Christ the King girls basketball team.
The junior standout center was part of the Royals’ campaign that despite falling short of a Brooklyn/Queens tournament championship, they still came away with a New York City title.
Vukosa’s efforts for CTK led to her being named the Gatorade New York girls basketball Player of the Year, joining a list of greats to receive the honor within the Royals' program history.
The junior took the honor as an opportunity to announce her list of seven possible Division I programs she is considering. The reveal comes after Vukosa hinted in February that she narrowed her list from 16 to 7 of possible destinations.
We caught up with the Christ the King girls basketball star on receiving Gatorade Player of the Year honors, the challenge of narrowing her Division I list and what’s she’s hoping to accomplish in her final season with the Royals.
Q: How did it feel to be named the Gatorade New York Player of the Year?
A: "I was definitely a little surprised. I mean, it’s an honor to get, especially with the legacy from Christ the King. I was happy because my hard work is finally paying off, and it’s showing.”
Q: What was it like being recognized as Player of the Year alongside some of the greats that Christ the King has seen over the years?
A: “It’s great. My name gets to go up there with amazing people, and people who had a big impact on women’s basketball."
Q: You recently narrowed your possible Division I destinations to seven. How challenging was it to narrow down your selections?
A: “It came down to who really wants to talk to me the most and who I can have a good, flowing conversation with and which school I can potentially see myself at the most. It took a while to feel every school out, so it took longer for me to choose than usual.”
Q: Do you see yourself making the Division I destination list shorter or choosing from the list?
A: “I think I’ll make my selection from the seven (schools listed). I think that list is where I’ll make my final decision. I just want to find the school that fits best for me, let it be over and finish the rest of my high school career.”
Q: When are you hoping to make your final decision?
A: “I’m not sure about that yet. I have to plan all of my visits and everything first.”
Q: How did it feel to finish the season with Christ the King as back-to-back city champions?
A: “It feels great, and it feels good to know that we’re showing everyone that we’re a force to be reckoned with, and that even though we didn’t win the Brooklyn/Queens (championship), we won the (New York City title). It’s important to know that everyone should still be afraid of us.”
Q: Is there anything you’re looking to accomplish in your final season with Christ the King for the 2025-26 season?
A: “I definitely want to be a back-to-back-to-back champion with the team. I also want to be a McDonald’s All-American. That’s definitely a goal.”
