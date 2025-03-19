High School

Q-and-A with Olivia Vukosa: Gatorade New York girls basketball Player of the Year

Vukosa, a junior 5-star center for Christ the King, recently narrowed her list of possible Division I destinations

Kevin L. Smith

Olivia Vukosa (25) excelled for Christ the King (NY) at the 2025 Hoophall Classic.
Olivia Vukosa (25) excelled for Christ the King (NY) at the 2025 Hoophall Classic. / The Springfield Student

Olivia Vukosa, an uncommitted 5-star recruit, is coming off a successful 2024-25 season with the Christ the King girls basketball team.

The junior standout center was part of the Royals’ campaign that despite falling short of a Brooklyn/Queens tournament championship, they still came away with a New York City title.

Vukosa’s efforts for CTK led to her being named the Gatorade New York girls basketball Player of the Year, joining a list of greats to receive the honor within the Royals' program history.

The junior took the honor as an opportunity to announce her list of seven possible Division I programs she is considering. The reveal comes after Vukosa hinted in February that she narrowed her list from 16 to 7 of possible destinations.

We caught up with the Christ the King girls basketball star on receiving Gatorade Player of the Year honors, the challenge of narrowing her Division I list and what’s she’s hoping to accomplish in her final season with the Royals.

Q: How did it feel to be named the Gatorade New York Player of the Year?

A: "I was definitely a little surprised. I mean, it’s an honor to get, especially with the legacy from Christ the King. I was happy because my hard work is finally paying off, and it’s showing.”

Q: What was it like being recognized as Player of the Year alongside some of the greats that Christ the King has seen over the years?

A: “It’s great. My name gets to go up there with amazing people, and people who had a big impact on women’s basketball."

Q: You recently narrowed your possible Division I destinations to seven. How challenging was it to narrow down your selections?

A: “It came down to who really wants to talk to me the most and who I can have a good, flowing conversation with and which school I can potentially see myself at the most. It took a while to feel every school out, so it took longer for me to choose than usual.”

Q: Do you see yourself making the Division I destination list shorter or choosing from the list?

A: “I think I’ll make my selection from the seven (schools listed). I think that list is where I’ll make my final decision. I just want to find the school that fits best for me, let it be over and finish the rest of my high school career.”

Q: When are you hoping to make your final decision?

A: “I’m not sure about that yet. I have to plan all of my visits and everything first.”

Q: How did it feel to finish the season with Christ the King as back-to-back city champions?

A: “It feels great, and it feels good to know that we’re showing everyone that we’re a force to be reckoned with, and that even though we didn’t win the Brooklyn/Queens (championship), we won the (New York City title). It’s important to know that everyone should still be afraid of us.”

Q: Is there anything you’re looking to accomplish in your final season with Christ the King for the 2025-26 season?

A: “I definitely want to be a back-to-back-to-back champion with the team. I also want to be a McDonald’s All-American. That’s definitely a goal.”

