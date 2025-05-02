High School

Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse rankings (5/1/2025)

See which teams cracked the top 15 this week

Kevin L. Smith

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The first week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.

See which teams cracked the top 15:

No. 1: Chaminade (11-1)

The Flyers are coming off a dominant 15-2 win over Kellenberg Memorial on Tuesday. Chaminade faces Delbarton on Saturday.

No. 2: St. Anthony’s (9-4)

The Friars play host to Darien High School (Connecticut) on Thursday on Senior Night.

No. 3: Half Hollow Hills (11-0)

The undefeated RedHawks face Sachem North on Friday.

No. 4: Northport (9-2)

After a close loss to Half Hollow Hills on Wednesday, the Tigers will look to bounce back against Riverhead on Friday.

No. 5: Garden City (9-2)

The Trojans play host to Manhasset this weekend.

No. 6: Rye (7-2)

The Garnets welcome Pelham to town Thursday.

No. 7: Canandaigua (9-0)

The Gray Wolves topped Honeoye Falls-Lima on Wednesday. They take on Gates-Chili this Friday.

No. 8: Kings Park (10-1)

After a close win over West Islip, the Kingsmen play host to Sayville on Thursday.

No. 9: West Genesee (9-0)

The undefeated Wildcats play host to Baldwinsville on Friday.

No. 10: Iona Prep (10-3)

The Gaels play host to New Canaan on Thursday.

No. 11: Horace Greeley (8-2)

The Quakers play host to Fox Lane on Thursday.

No. 12: Huntington (9-2)

The Blue Devils welcome Middle Country to town Friday.

No. 13: Pittsford (7-1)

After a loss to Irondequoit, the Panthers play host to Rush-Henrietta on Saturday.

No. 14: Wantagh (8-3)

The Warriors, winners of six in a row, play host to South Side on Friday.

No. 15: Marcellus (7-2)

The Mustangs look to bounce back from a tough loss to McQuaid last week with a road contest against Skaneateles on Friday.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York