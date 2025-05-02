Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse rankings (5/1/2025)
The first week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.
See which teams cracked the top 15:
No. 1: Chaminade (11-1)
The Flyers are coming off a dominant 15-2 win over Kellenberg Memorial on Tuesday. Chaminade faces Delbarton on Saturday.
No. 2: St. Anthony’s (9-4)
The Friars play host to Darien High School (Connecticut) on Thursday on Senior Night.
No. 3: Half Hollow Hills (11-0)
The undefeated RedHawks face Sachem North on Friday.
No. 4: Northport (9-2)
After a close loss to Half Hollow Hills on Wednesday, the Tigers will look to bounce back against Riverhead on Friday.
No. 5: Garden City (9-2)
The Trojans play host to Manhasset this weekend.
No. 6: Rye (7-2)
The Garnets welcome Pelham to town Thursday.
No. 7: Canandaigua (9-0)
The Gray Wolves topped Honeoye Falls-Lima on Wednesday. They take on Gates-Chili this Friday.
No. 8: Kings Park (10-1)
After a close win over West Islip, the Kingsmen play host to Sayville on Thursday.
No. 9: West Genesee (9-0)
The undefeated Wildcats play host to Baldwinsville on Friday.
No. 10: Iona Prep (10-3)
The Gaels play host to New Canaan on Thursday.
No. 11: Horace Greeley (8-2)
The Quakers play host to Fox Lane on Thursday.
No. 12: Huntington (9-2)
The Blue Devils welcome Middle Country to town Friday.
No. 13: Pittsford (7-1)
After a loss to Irondequoit, the Panthers play host to Rush-Henrietta on Saturday.
No. 14: Wantagh (8-3)
The Warriors, winners of six in a row, play host to South Side on Friday.
No. 15: Marcellus (7-2)
The Mustangs look to bounce back from a tough loss to McQuaid last week with a road contest against Skaneateles on Friday.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App