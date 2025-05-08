High School

Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse rankings (5/8/2025)

Three new teams join this week's rankings

Kevin L. Smith

The Chaminade boys lacrosse team
The Chaminade boys lacrosse team / Courtesy of Chaminade High School

The second week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.

See which teams cracked the top 15:

No. 1: Chaminade (13-1)

The Flyers host Manhasset on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

No. 2: St. Anthony’s (11-4)

The Friars head to Connecticut to face nationally-ranked Staples High School on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

No. 3: Half Hollow Hills (12-0)

The undefeated RedHawks play host to Floyd on Thursday.

Previous rank: 3

No. 4: Garden City (11-2)

The Trojans welcome Somers to town on Saturday.

Previous rank: 5

No. 5: Northport (11-2)

The Tigers go up against Bay Shore on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

No. 6: Rye (10-2)

The Garnets take on Eastchester this Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

No. 7: Canandaigua (11-0)

The Gray Wolves play host to Hilton on Thursday.

Previous rank: 7

No. 8: Kings Park (12-1)

The Kingsmen face Harborfields on the road Thursday evening.

Previous rank: 8

No. 9: West Genesee (10-0)

The Wildcats hit the road on Thursday to take on Cicero-North Syracuse.

Previous rank: 9

No. 10: Somers (10-2)

The Tuskers are coming off a dominant win over Fox Lane on Wednesday. They face Garden City on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

No. 11: West Islip (11-1)

The Lions, coming off a dramatic win over East Islip, face Mount Sinai on Thursday.

Previous rank: None

No. 12: East Islip (10-3)

The Redmen will look to bounce back from a close loss to West Islip with a home contest against Islip on Monday.

Previous rank: None

No. 13: Huntington (11-2)

The Blue Devils welcome North Babylon to their home turf on Friday.

Previous rank: 12

No. 14: Pittsford (9-1)

The Panthers face Victor and Hilton in back-to-back home games this weekend.

Previous rank: 13

No. 15: Wantagh (8-4)

The Warriors, coming off a tough loss to South Side, take on Plainedge this Friday.

Previous rank: 14

Dropped out: Iona Prep (11-6), Horace Greeley (9-3), Marcellus (7-3).

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

