Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse rankings (5/8/2025)
The second week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.
See which teams cracked the top 15:
No. 1: Chaminade (13-1)
The Flyers host Manhasset on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: St. Anthony’s (11-4)
The Friars head to Connecticut to face nationally-ranked Staples High School on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
No. 3: Half Hollow Hills (12-0)
The undefeated RedHawks play host to Floyd on Thursday.
Previous rank: 3
No. 4: Garden City (11-2)
The Trojans welcome Somers to town on Saturday.
Previous rank: 5
No. 5: Northport (11-2)
The Tigers go up against Bay Shore on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
No. 6: Rye (10-2)
The Garnets take on Eastchester this Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
No. 7: Canandaigua (11-0)
The Gray Wolves play host to Hilton on Thursday.
Previous rank: 7
No. 8: Kings Park (12-1)
The Kingsmen face Harborfields on the road Thursday evening.
Previous rank: 8
No. 9: West Genesee (10-0)
The Wildcats hit the road on Thursday to take on Cicero-North Syracuse.
Previous rank: 9
No. 10: Somers (10-2)
The Tuskers are coming off a dominant win over Fox Lane on Wednesday. They face Garden City on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
No. 11: West Islip (11-1)
The Lions, coming off a dramatic win over East Islip, face Mount Sinai on Thursday.
Previous rank: None
No. 12: East Islip (10-3)
The Redmen will look to bounce back from a close loss to West Islip with a home contest against Islip on Monday.
Previous rank: None
No. 13: Huntington (11-2)
The Blue Devils welcome North Babylon to their home turf on Friday.
Previous rank: 12
No. 14: Pittsford (9-1)
The Panthers face Victor and Hilton in back-to-back home games this weekend.
Previous rank: 13
No. 15: Wantagh (8-4)
The Warriors, coming off a tough loss to South Side, take on Plainedge this Friday.
Previous rank: 14
–
Dropped out: Iona Prep (11-6), Horace Greeley (9-3), Marcellus (7-3).
More from High School On SI:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App