Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse state rankings (5/23/2025)
The fourth week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.
See which teams cracked the top 15:
No. 1: St. Anthony’s (13-4)
The Friars capped their season as CHSAA champions.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Chaminade (14-2)
The Flyers’ 2025 season recently came to a close.
Previous rank: 3
No. 3: Half Hollow Hills (16-0)
The RedHawks will carry their undefeated record into the postseason.
Previous rank: 2
No. 4: Northport (15-2)
The Tigers cruised past Sachem North in the first round of the Section XI tournament.
Previous rank: 4
No. 5: Garden City (14-2)
The Trojans head into the Section XI tournament.
Previous rank: 5
No. 6: Rye (14-2)
The Garnets are set for the Section I tournament.
Previous rank: 7
No. 7: West Genesee (16-0)
The undefeated Wildcats await their opponent in the Section III Class A semifinals on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 9
No. 8: Jamesville-DeWitt (13-3)
The Red Rams are set to compete in the Section III Class C semifinal round on May 31.
Previous rank: 10
No. 9: Somers (13-3)
The Tuskers take on Sleepy Hollow in the Section I tournament.
Previous rank: 11
No. 10: Kings Park (14-2)
The Kingsmen host Sayville in the Class C semifinals on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 8
No. 11: South Side (12-4)
The Cyclones beat North Shore on Thursday to punch their ticket for next week’s semifinals.
Previous rank: 12
No. 12: Niskayuna (14-2)
The Silver Warriors are preparing for the Section II tournament.
Previous rank: 14
No. 13: Wantagh (12-4)
After knocking off Island Trees on Thursday, the Warriors face Plainedge in the semifinals next week.
Previous rank: 15
No. 14: West Islip (13-3)
The Lions are set for the Section XI tournament.
Previous rank: 13
No. 15: Canandaigua (14-2)
The Gray Wolves will look to shake off a two-game skid when they enter the Section V tournament.
Previous rank: 6
–
Dropped out: None.
