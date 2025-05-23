High School

Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse state rankings (5/23/2025)

Teams shift through the rankings as postseason play begins

Kevin L. Smith

The fourth week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.

See which teams cracked the top 15:

No. 1: St. Anthony’s (13-4)

The Friars capped their season as CHSAA champions.

Previous rank: 1

No. 2: Chaminade (14-2)

The Flyers’ 2025 season recently came to a close.

Previous rank: 3

No. 3: Half Hollow Hills (16-0)

The RedHawks will carry their undefeated record into the postseason.

Previous rank: 2

No. 4: Northport (15-2)

The Tigers cruised past Sachem North in the first round of the Section XI tournament.

Previous rank: 4

No. 5: Garden City (14-2)

The Trojans head into the Section XI tournament.

Previous rank: 5

No. 6: Rye (14-2)

The Garnets are set for the Section I tournament.

Previous rank: 7

No. 7: West Genesee (16-0)

The undefeated Wildcats await their opponent in the Section III Class A semifinals on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 9

No. 8: Jamesville-DeWitt (13-3)

The Red Rams are set to compete in the Section III Class C semifinal round on May 31.

Previous rank: 10

No. 9: Somers (13-3)

The Tuskers take on Sleepy Hollow in the Section I tournament.

Previous rank: 11

No. 10: Kings Park (14-2)

The Kingsmen host Sayville in the Class C semifinals on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 8

No. 11: South Side (12-4)

The Cyclones beat North Shore on Thursday to punch their ticket for next week’s semifinals.

Previous rank: 12

No. 12: Niskayuna (14-2)

The Silver Warriors are preparing for the Section II tournament.

Previous rank: 14

No. 13: Wantagh (12-4)

After knocking off Island Trees on Thursday, the Warriors face Plainedge in the semifinals next week.

Previous rank: 15

No. 14: West Islip (13-3)

The Lions are set for the Section XI tournament.

Previous rank: 13

No. 15: Canandaigua (14-2)

The Gray Wolves will look to shake off a two-game skid when they enter the Section V tournament.

Previous rank: 6

Dropped out: None.

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

