Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Player of the Week? (9/18/2024)
New York high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New York Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caleb Felski, Pembroke
Arguably the top rushing performance in the Northeast came from Felski, who carried the rock 40 times for 315 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Carson Miller, Rye
One of the top passing performances in New York was from Miller in a 44-22 win over Ramapo, completing 7-of-10 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
Peyton Robinson, Long Island Lutheran
The junior signal caller went off in a 46-20 victory over Xaverian, completing 16-of-26 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
Cole Hayden, Immaculata
Hayden was the igniter to the Immaculata's offense in a 42-20 win over Holy Trinity last week, amounting 224 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Jonathan Bailey, Fordham Prep
The senior quarterback was electric in Fordham Prep's 44-12 win over Holy Cross, completing 9-of-12 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyler Prisco, North Rockland
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound middle linebacker led the way in North Rockland's 31-6 win over Arlington with a team-high 14 tackles and added a pass deflection.
Nehemiah Costine, Stillwater
Costine had a strong game on the ground in a 56-12 victory over Watervliet/Heatly, as the senior running back rushed for 145 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Justin Kleitz, Iroquois
The junior passer was superb in a 49-12 victory over Lake Shore, completing 24-of-35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports