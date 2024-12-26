Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In New York Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where freshmen that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top freshman football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state on the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the freshmen that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 10 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Jason Poremba, QB, Broadalbin Perth
Of the freshman that took snaps in 2024, it was Poremba who impressed throughout the season. The freshman completed 134-of-229 passes for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four picks.
Jeremiah Senat, QB, Kennedy
In limited action on the field, Senat produced for Kennedy and threw for 405 yards on 15 completions and five touchdowns.
Ernie Dacosta, RB, Schuylerville
Dacosta had himself a solid first season on the varsity level at Schuylerville, rushing for 674 yards on 63 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Nahum Pierre, RB, Ramapo
Another freshman that found success on the ground was Pierre, who carried the rock 59 times for 438 yards and scored five times.
Jack Hulett, ATH, Albany Christian Brothers Academy
Whether Hulett was running the ball or playing defense, he certainly was a force in his first season. The freshman rushed for 366 yards and scored three touchdowns and on defense made 29 tackles and picked off three passes.
Braxton Moye, WR, Monsignor Farrell
Playing for one of the state’s top teams, Moye produced at receiver and caught 34 passes for 527 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Jo’siah James, WR, Moore Catholic
James was another fleet-footed wide receiver that made plenty of plays throughout the air, catching 27 passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns.
J’shon Goolsby, ATH, Bishop Ludden
This past season for Bishop Ludden, Goolsby hauled in 18 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns. On defense at safety, the freshman made 18 tackles and batted away three passes.
Alex Vlasto, LB, Rye Country Day
Vlasto was the top tackler among all freshmen in the state, totaling 76 tackles, 13 for a loss and 7.5 sacks.
Chris Badon, DL, St. Peter’s
The 6-foot, 250-pound defensive lineman caused havoc on the line as a freshman, racking up 63 tackles, 10 for a loss and three sacks.
