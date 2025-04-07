High School

A.C. Reynolds sets 2025 football schedule

The Rockets will face new challenges in 2025 has realignment has moved them from 3-A to a new 5-A/6-A conference

Mike Duprez

A.C. Reynolds has set its 2025 football schedule.
A.C. Reynolds was 6-5 last season playing 3-A football in North Carolina. With the latest realignment, the Rockets are a 6-A school in a new 5-A/6-A conference with Asheville (6-A), T.C. Roberson (6-A), Enka (5-A), Erwin (5-A) and North Buncombe (5-A).

Here is the Rockets’ 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Brevard

Aug. 29 – at Maiden

Sept. 5 – Jay M. Robinson

Sept. 12 – Murphy

Sept. 19 – Freedom

Oct. 3 – Erwin

Oct. 10 – Asheville

Oct. 17 – at North Buncombe

Oct. 24 – Enka

Oct. 31 – at T.C. Roberson

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

