A.C. Reynolds sets 2025 football schedule
The Rockets will face new challenges in 2025 has realignment has moved them from 3-A to a new 5-A/6-A conference
A.C. Reynolds was 6-5 last season playing 3-A football in North Carolina. With the latest realignment, the Rockets are a 6-A school in a new 5-A/6-A conference with Asheville (6-A), T.C. Roberson (6-A), Enka (5-A), Erwin (5-A) and North Buncombe (5-A).
Here is the Rockets’ 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Brevard
Aug. 29 – at Maiden
Sept. 5 – Jay M. Robinson
Sept. 12 – Murphy
Sept. 19 – Freedom
Oct. 3 – Erwin
Oct. 10 – Asheville
Oct. 17 – at North Buncombe
Oct. 24 – Enka
Oct. 31 – at T.C. Roberson
