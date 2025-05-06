Ballantyne Ridge sets 2025 football schedule

High School

Ballantyne Ridge has set its 2025 football schedule as the Wolves begin their second season as a varsity program.

The Wolves are seeking their first win after going 0-11 playing in the 4-A South Meck Conference.

Ballantyne Ridge is now a 7-A school.

The Wolves are in a split 7-A/8-A conference with Rocky River (7-A), Ardrey Kell (8-A), East Mecklenburg (8-A), Palisades (8-A) and Providence (8-A). Ardrey Kell and Palisades were In the South Meck with Ballantyne Ridge.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Fort Mill

Aug. 29 – Marvin Ridge

Sept. 5 – South Mecklenburg

Sept. 12 – at Garinger

Sept. 19 – R.J. Reynolds

Sept. 26 – at East Mecklenburg

Oct. 10 – at Palisades

Oct. 17 – Ardrey Kell

Oct. 24 – at Providence

Oct. 31 – Rocky River

