Ballantyne Ridge sets 2025 football schedule
Ballantyne Ridge has set its 2025 football schedule as the Wolves begin their second season as a varsity program.
The Wolves are seeking their first win after going 0-11 playing in the 4-A South Meck Conference.
Ballantyne Ridge is now a 7-A school.
The Wolves are in a split 7-A/8-A conference with Rocky River (7-A), Ardrey Kell (8-A), East Mecklenburg (8-A), Palisades (8-A) and Providence (8-A). Ardrey Kell and Palisades were In the South Meck with Ballantyne Ridge.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Fort Mill
Aug. 29 – Marvin Ridge
Sept. 5 – South Mecklenburg
Sept. 12 – at Garinger
Sept. 19 – R.J. Reynolds
Sept. 26 – at East Mecklenburg
Oct. 10 – at Palisades
Oct. 17 – Ardrey Kell
Oct. 24 – at Providence
Oct. 31 – Rocky River
