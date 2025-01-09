Joey Robinson Retires After 23 Years As Mountain Heritage Head Football Coach: Report
After 166 career victories at Mountain Heritage spread out over the course of 23 years, Joey Robinson has decided to step away from coaching.
According to a report by Asheville Citizen Times' Evan Gerike, Robinson is retiring from coaching, ending over two decades as the head football coach at Mountain Heritage High School. Robinson will also be ending his time as the school's athletic director, effective as of February 1st.
"At the end of the season, you pray and reflect," Robinson said per Gerike's report. "I certainly didn't want to make a decision right after. After looking back and looking forward, I feel 100% sure that this is the right time."
Through 23 seasons at the helm for the Cougars, Robinson led the program to two state championship appearances and an overall 166-115 record.
Robinson has been at the helm since the 2002 season and guided the team to nine conference championships along the way.
-- Andy Villamarzo