North Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm
inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was
created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Northside - Pinetown (9-0)
2. KIPP Pride (8-0)
3. Bear Grass Charter (8-0)
4. Robbinsville (6-3)
5. South Davidson (9-0)
6. Wilson Prep (4-5)
7. Washington County (5-3)
8. Howard (3-4)
9. Southeast Halifax (3-4)
10. Hobgood Academy (4-4)
11. North Stokes (3-6)
12. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (2-7)
13. Mattamuskeet (0-5)
14. Andrews (1-8)
15. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (1-6)
16. Rosman (2-8)
17. East Columbus (2-7)
18. Columbia (0-4)
19. Weldon (0-4)
20. College Prep & Leadership Academy (1-7)
21. Jones Senior (1-8)
22. North Edgecombe (0-8)
23. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-9)
24. Chatham Central (1-8)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (9-0)
2. Starmount (7-2)
3. Alleghany (7-2)
4. Murphy (7-2)
5. East Wilkes (6-3)
6. Corvian Community School (8-1)
7. East Bladen (7-1)
8. Swain County (6-3)
9. North Duplin (8-1)
10. Manteo (6-2)
11. Warren County (7-2)
12. Community School of Davidson (5-4)
13. Mitchell (5-4)
14. East Carteret (5-4)
15. South Stanly (7-2)
16. Gates County (4-5)
17. Hayesville (5-4)
18. Christ the King (6-3)
19. John A. Holmes (5-4)
20. Hobbton (5-3)
21. Bishop McGuinness (6-2)
22. Lakewood (5-4)
23. Perquimans (4-5)
24. Mountain Island Charter (5-4)
25. Cherryville (4-5)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mount Airy (7-2)
2. Mountain Heritage (8-1)
3. Eastern Randolph (7-2)
4. James Kenan (8-1)
5. North Stanly (8-1)
6. Northeastern (7-2)
7. Walkertown (7-1)
8. East Rutherford (8-1)
9. Pender (8-1)
10. Midway (7-2)
11. Louisburg (8-1)
12. Providence Grove (7-2)
13. Lincolnton (7-2)
14. Shelby (6-3)
15. Hendersonville (7-2)
16. Ayden - Grifton (6-3)
17. Martin County (6-3)
18. Kinston (6-3)
19. Pasquotank County (6-3)
20. West Wilkes (6-3)
21. West Davidson (6-3)
22. Whiteville (6-2)
23. Hertford County (5-4)
24. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-4)
25. Farmville Central (4-5)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (9-0)
2. West Craven (8-1)
3. Hibriten (8-1)
4. East Duplin (7-2)
5. Reidsville (6-2)
6. Pisgah (7-2)
7. Newton-Conover (7-2)
8. Central Davidson (8-1)
9. Randleman (7-3)
10. Maiden (6-3)
11. Bunn (7-2)
12. Eastern Wayne (6-2)
13. Stuart Cramer (7-2)
14. Burns (6-3)
15. Bandys (5-4)
16. Mount Pleasant (6-3)
17. T. Wingate Andrews (6-3)
18. Lexington Senior (5-4)
19. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-4)
20. Southwestern Randolph (6-3)
21. North Johnston (5-4)
22. West Iredell (4-5)
23. Clinton (4-5)
24. North Pitt (4-5)
25. North Surry (5-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Lincoln (9-1)
2. South Point (7-2)
3. Hickory (8-1)
4. Northside - Jacksonville (8-1)
5. Jay M. Robinson (8-1)
6. Hunt (8-2)
7. Crest (7-2)
8. Northeast Guilford (7-2)
9. Croatan (8-1)
10. Northwest Cabarrus (7-2)
11. St. Pauls (8-1)
12. Forest Hills (8-1)
13. Rocky Mount (7-2)
14. Currituck County (7-3)
15. Franklin (6-3)
16. West Henderson (6-3)
17. Western Alamance (7-2)
18. Oak Grove (6-3)
19. Southern Nash (6-4)
20. North Davidson (6-3)
21. West Carteret (5-4)
22. Southeast Alamance (6-3)
23. West Rowan (5-4)
24. Monroe (4-4)
25. J.F. Webb (7-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Jacksonville (8-0)
2. Watauga (9-0)
3. Northern Guilford (8-1)
4. Ashbrook (9-0)
5. Northern Nash (8-1)
6. Middle Creek (7-2)
7. Union Pines (8-1)
8. Freedom (8-1)
9. Seventy-First (8-1)
10. Scotland (7-2)
11. A.C. Reynolds (6-3)
12. Walter M. Williams (8-1)
13. Sun Valley (6-3)
14. Charlotte Catholic (5-4)
15. Kings Mountain (6-3)
16. Olympic (8-2)
17. T.C. Roberson (6-3)
18. J.H. Rose (5-4)
19. Dudley (6-4)
20. Asheboro (6-3)
21. Southeast Guilford (6-3)
22. Southern Alamance (6-3)
23. Statesville (6-3)
24. Asheville (4-5)
25. Terry Sanford (6-3)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Cleveland (9-0)
2. Cardinal Gibbons (7-1)
3. Grimsley (9-0)
4. Weddington (9-1)
5. Independence (7-2)
6. Mooresville (7-2)
7. Richmond (7-2)
8. Ronald Reagan (7-2)
9. Lake Norman (7-2)
10. Clayton (7-2)
11. Garner Magnet (6-3)
12. Cary (7-1)
13. Southeast Raleigh (5-3)
14. D.H. Conley (6-3)
15. East Forsyth (6-3)
16. Hillside (7-2)
17. Porter Ridge (6-3)
18. Southern Durham (5-3)
19. Jack Britt (5-4)
20. Davie County (5-4)
21. David W. Butler (4-5)
22. New Bern (4-5)
23. Cape Fear (7-2)
24. Page (6-3)
25. Riverside (1-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Hough (9-0)
2. Millbrook (9-0)
3. Hoggard (9-0)
4. Mallard Creek (6-3)
5. Jordan (8-0)
6. West Charlotte (7-2)
7. Pinecrest (8-1)
8. West Forsyth (7-2)
9. Apex Friendship (8-1)
10. Myers Park (6-2)
11. Rolesville (6-3)
12. South Mecklenburg (7-2)
13. Providence (6-3)
14. Panther Creek (6-3)
15. Leesville Road (6-3)
16. Palisades (6-3)
17. Enloe (6-2)
18. E.A. Laney (5-4)
19. Ardrey Kell (6-3)
20. Broughton (5-4)
21. Willow Spring (5-4)
22. Chambers (4-5)
23. Green Hope (5-4)
24. Corinth Holders (4-5)
25. Northwest Guilford (2-7)