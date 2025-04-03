High School

North Carolina high school football: Kings Mountain releases 2025 schedule

Strait Herron will look to lead his team all the way despite facing a tough schedule

Caleb Sisk

Kings Mountain football hosted East Lincoln on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in an NCHSAA 3A first-round playoff game. Kings Mountain won, 38-28.
Kings Mountain football hosted East Lincoln on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in an NCHSAA 3A first-round playoff game. Kings Mountain won, 38-28. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many high school football teams have started to release their 2025 schedule, including some teams in North Carolina.

One of the teams to recently release its schedule is Kings Mountain High School in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Kings Mountain had a very successful 2024 season, going 9-3 with wins over Huss and Burns, who will both be on the 2025 schedule once again.

Kings Mountain made a push in the playoffs after advancing past the East Lincoln Mustangs but was defeated in the second round by the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs, 41-14. The Bulldogs would be defeated by Dudley one round later.

The Mountaineers have their targets set on redemption as they look to push for a state championship. The schedule is as follows:

• Shelby (8/22)
• at Burns (8/29)
• Bandys (9/5)
• at Charlotte Catholic (9/12)
• at Forestview (9/19)
• North Gaston (10/3)
• at Ashbrook (10/10)
• South Point (10/17)
• at Hunter Huss (10/24)
• Crest (10/31)

The Mountaineers will be without some of their top players from last season, including AJ Richardson, who was a linebacker for the Mountaineers. He signed with the North Carolina State Wolfpack and has the opportunity to make an impact for them in the ACC early in his career. The Mountaineers will also be without Eli Lipscomb, who is off to college with Wingate.

Former South Carolina state championship head coach Strait Herron will be the leader of this program as he looks to get the Mountaineers their first state title.

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

