North Carolina high school football: Kings Mountain releases 2025 schedule
Many high school football teams have started to release their 2025 schedule, including some teams in North Carolina.
One of the teams to recently release its schedule is Kings Mountain High School in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Kings Mountain had a very successful 2024 season, going 9-3 with wins over Huss and Burns, who will both be on the 2025 schedule once again.
Kings Mountain made a push in the playoffs after advancing past the East Lincoln Mustangs but was defeated in the second round by the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs, 41-14. The Bulldogs would be defeated by Dudley one round later.
The Mountaineers have their targets set on redemption as they look to push for a state championship. The schedule is as follows:
• Shelby (8/22)
• at Burns (8/29)
• Bandys (9/5)
• at Charlotte Catholic (9/12)
• at Forestview (9/19)
• North Gaston (10/3)
• at Ashbrook (10/10)
• South Point (10/17)
• at Hunter Huss (10/24)
• Crest (10/31)
The Mountaineers will be without some of their top players from last season, including AJ Richardson, who was a linebacker for the Mountaineers. He signed with the North Carolina State Wolfpack and has the opportunity to make an impact for them in the ACC early in his career. The Mountaineers will also be without Eli Lipscomb, who is off to college with Wingate.
Former South Carolina state championship head coach Strait Herron will be the leader of this program as he looks to get the Mountaineers their first state title.
