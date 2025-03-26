High School

Baylor School releases 2025 Tennessee high school football schedule

Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) will open Aug. 22 against Santaluces (Fla.)

Caleb Sisk

Baylor's Jamyan Theodore runs the ball for a touchdown during the TSSAA Division II-AAA high school football championship game against McCallie on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Baylor's Jamyan Theodore runs the ball for a touchdown during the TSSAA Division II-AAA high school football championship game against McCallie on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baylor Red Raiders are on a redemption tour after going undefeated in 2024 until the state championship game, when they were defeated by the McCallie Tornadoes.

The Red Raiders have many talented prospects this season, including Briggs Cherry, who is in his second and final season as the starter with Baylor. He will be joined by star tackle Gabriel Osenda and priority running back recruit David Gabriel Georges.

On the defensive side, the Red Raiders are returning Kolby Barrett and Jamyan Theodore, who are both top defensive backs in Tennessee.

The Red Raiders' schedule is set as they will play a tough stretch of regular-season games before pushing for another state title.

• vs Santaluces (FL) (8/22)
• vs Rabun Gap (GA) (8/29)
• at Brentwood Academy (9/5)
• vs LFL Academy (MO) (9/12)
• at CPA (9/19)
• at MBA (9/26)
• vs McCallie (10/3)
• BYE WEEK (10/10)
• vs Ambassador Christ (10/17)
• vs Ensworth (10/24)
• vs Knox Catholic (10/31)
• TSSAA Playoffs (11/7 - 12/4)

