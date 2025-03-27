Fans react to Perry (Arizona) star Koa Peat's college decision
The Arizona Wildcats received huge news Thursday as five-star forward Koa Peat committed to them on The Pat McAfee Show.
Peat is a 6-foot-8, 235-pound power forward with offers from 31 schools, according to 247Sports. He is rated the No. 8 prospect nationally and the No. 3 power forward in the class.
He committed to the Wildcats over the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Peat played high school basketball for Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. He is the brother of former NFL standout Andrus Peat and the son of another NFL player in Todd Peat.
Fans have started to share their reactions online.
One fan said, "Big move for Koa Peat! Arizona’s getting a star!"
Another fan questioned, "Why Arizona?"
"I love how commitment season feels like NBA free agency but with more school spirit and fewer zeroes in the contract," a fan said.
A fan added, "That’s so sick!! Congrats."
"Seems like an absolutely great kid," another fan said following his commitment.
A fan bragged on Peat by saying, "This kid just showed how it’s done. He thanked everyone who played a role in his career, his teammates, etc. He thanked the coaches of all the schools who recruited him. Most of all, he didn’t do the ridiculous hat roulette game. Well done."
"Wow, Koa Peat to Arizona is a game-changer! The Wildcats just landed a powerhouse with a legacy - those stats and that family pedigree are unreal. Can’t wait to see him dominate in the NCAA and carry on the Peat family tradition," a fan stated.
Adam Finkelstein, an analyst for 247Sports, shared an evaluation of Peat:
"Peat has been one of the most consistently productive players in high school basketball over the course of his career. As a freshman, he put up big numbers right away, and has done the same on the 3SSB circuit. Peat, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, has continued to do be wildly productive in virtually every setting since, showing his maturity and competitive stamina. He's broad, powerful, long, and has a body type that you might expect from a family of football players."
He added more about his on-court skills, including his consistent rate of getting double-doubles:
"Peat is a constant double-double threat who has good hands, instincts, touch, and a very polished ability to get to his spots inside of 15-18 feet. He thrives in the mid-post, has a high release to get his shot off in the mid-range area, is a good ball-handler for his size, and can attack both sides."
So, where can Peat improve? Finkelstein detailed what is missing from Peat's game:
"The missing link in Peat's skill-set right now is his three-point shooting. While he has soft natural touch, there is a glitch in his mechanics that gets more pronounced as he extends farther beyond that mid-range area."
Peat is expected to be a Year 1 starter for the Wildcats and has one-and-done potential. He has many NBA scouts on the edge of their seat and he hasn't even started college.
