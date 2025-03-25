Can Louisville commit Briggs Cherry lead Baylor School to a state championship?
Can Louisville Cardinals football commit Briggs Cherry lead the Baylor Red Raiders to a Tennessee high school state championship?
The Red Raiders have been arguably the best regular-season team in Tennessee the past few years.
Two seasons ago, Baylor was led by Whit Muschamp, the son of Will Muschamp, all the way to the state championship game against the McCallie Blue Tornadoes, who have been on a mission, winning the past two state championships.
Last season, Cherry helped lead the Red Raiders to an undefeated regular season, and it looked like they were set for their second state title in the past three years before allowing a huge comeback by the Blue Tornadoes to crush their hopes.
Luckily for the Red Raiders, Louisville Cardinals commit Briggs Cherry is hitting his high school peak with an unbelievable transition from his junior season to the beginning of his next season. Cherry has won MVP at camps and has really hit the ground running in the 7-on-7 scene with the Coastline Stars and other high-quality 7-on-7 teams.
Cherry is on a redemption tour that has many believing that maybe this is the year the Red Raiders get back over the hump and win the state championship.
Cherry finished his junior season with 31 touchdowns, 2,718 yards, 69% completions and only three interceptions, beating many top programs, such as McCallie, in the regular season.
