Bryce James could be next great Arizona Wildcats star
The Arizona Wildcats have always made a strong case in the college basketball world with plenty of talented players coming through the program. Some of the top players include Gilbert Arenas, Andre Iguodala, Aaron Gordon and, most recently, Caleb Love.
While the Arizona Wildcats will have some turnover after this season, they will be adding what could be their missing piece.
Bryce James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is set to play for the Wildcats. His oldest brother, Bronny, was a one-and-done for the USC Trojans. He is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and has gradually improved this season.
The youngest James is ranked the 45th-best shooting guard by 247Sports. He is one of three commits to join the Wildcats as he joins five-star Koa Peat and high four-star Dwayne Aristode.
The younger James has been a star nearly his whole life. The Sierra Canyon High School guard didn’t have as much success as his brother, whom he played alongside at the beginning of his high school career; however, he was still talented enough to lead his team to a championship in his senior season.
James has his father’s genes, and if there is one thing to know about his father, it is the determination he has to win a basketball game, no matter how big or small the game. His leadership is also one-of-one, which is a quality trait his son has inherited.
Adam Finkelstein did a deep dive on James and his on-court abilities before he heads to college:
“Bryce James is the son of LeBron James and that means, like his older brother Bronny, he’s under the microscope. Bryce needs to be given time and space to run his own race though. He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set. He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product.”
James will be a big part of the Wildcats moving forward as the guard from Sierra Canyon has a chip on his shoulder and a target on his back. While the guard has many accomplishments, his next major goal is to become the next great Arizona Wildcat.
