5-star quarterback Faizon Brandon confirms he will compete at Elite 11 in Georgia

Brandon was arguably the most productive player in North Carolina last season, leading Grimsley High School to a state championship

Caleb Sisk

Grimsley's Faizon Brandon is a 5-star dual-threat quarterback.
The top high school football prospect will be competing at one of the top offseason events for the quarterback position.

Five-star quarterback and Tennessee Volunteers commit Faizon Brandon is set for Elite 11 in Gainesville, Georgia. The event is set to take place Sunday at Gainesville High School.

Brandon has been the top player in the nation for many recruiting sites, including 247Sports.

Brandon has been committed to the Volunteers since August and committed to Tennessee over the Alabama Crimson Tide and North Carolina State Wolfpack. He was arguably the most productive player in North Carolina last season, leading Grimsley High School to a state championship.

Brandon competed alongside current Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis last year and turned heads at the event. Brandon is expected to shine at the event and push for the MVP.

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

