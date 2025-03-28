5-star quarterback Faizon Brandon confirms he will compete at Elite 11 in Georgia
The top high school football prospect will be competing at one of the top offseason events for the quarterback position.
Five-star quarterback and Tennessee Volunteers commit Faizon Brandon is set for Elite 11 in Gainesville, Georgia. The event is set to take place Sunday at Gainesville High School.
Brandon has been the top player in the nation for many recruiting sites, including 247Sports.
Brandon has been committed to the Volunteers since August and committed to Tennessee over the Alabama Crimson Tide and North Carolina State Wolfpack. He was arguably the most productive player in North Carolina last season, leading Grimsley High School to a state championship.
Brandon competed alongside current Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis last year and turned heads at the event. Brandon is expected to shine at the event and push for the MVP.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Five-Star Forward Nate Ament Nears Commitment Decision, Louisville and Duke Lead Race
- Landen Williams-Callis recaps outstanding season
- 2027 WR prospect Myles ‘Scrap’ McAfee emerging as a top recruit
- Tennessee High School Football Star Names His Top Two Programs
- Three-Star DB Derrick Johnson Announces Top Six Schools, Keeps Recruitment Wide Open
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App