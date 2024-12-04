High School

Top 25 North Carolina High School Football Rankings (12/3/2024)

Weddington continues to remain as the top ranked team in North Carolina with Grimsley coming in right behind them in our latest set of rankings as the NCHSAA playoffs had into the state championships

Andy Villamarzo

Hoggard's #12 Matthew Boring passes the ball as Hoggard took on Mill Brook Friday Nov. 29, 2024 at Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat Mill Brook in Round 3 of the 2024 NCHSAA 4A East playoffs 28-21. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS
Hoggard's #12 Matthew Boring passes the ball as Hoggard took on Mill Brook Friday Nov. 29, 2024 at Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat Mill Brook in Round 3 of the 2024 NCHSAA 4A East playoffs 28-21. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina high school football is in full playoff swing and so are our power rankings.

The No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State remains undefeated Weddington followed by the Grimsley, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and then Cleveland. Same four have kept a stranglehold towards the top of our weekly rankings as the playoffs move into the final stages.

Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams, heading into the fourth round of the 2024 postseason, as we see it.

2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings

1. Weddington (12-0)

Weddington football
Hoggard's #0 Kamar Fulton makes a tackle as Hoggard took on Weddington High School in the 4A Football Championship at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday Dec. 9, 2023. Weddington beat Hoggard 56 -21 to win the State Championship. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Warriors had another dominant performance last week to improve to 12-0 on the season when they rolled to a 55-0 win over Northern Guilford.

2. Grimsley (13-0)

Grimsley football.
It's no leap to state that Mount Tabor at Grimsley will be one of the top match-up early in the North Carolina high school football season. / Anthony Wooten

There’s not many running backs in the Tar Heel State playing better than Mitchell Summers right now. The tailback has rushed for over 1,700 yards and has scored 41 touchdowns this season.

3. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (11-2)

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
AC Reynolds sophomore running back Max Guest runs the ball against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Friday night at AC Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee defeated AC Reynolds 37-28. A Reynolds football Rabun Gap Max Guest / Josh Bell / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's honestly an argument to be had that this Rabun Gap-Nacoochee club could be the best team right now in North Carolina. The Eagles only two losses have come to Hun (New Jersey) and top-ranked Baylor out of Tennessee.

4. Cleveland (13-0)

Not many signal callers can boast the kind of stat line Jackson Byrd has through twelve games. The senior has completed 222-of-368 passes for 3,502 yards and 38 touchdowns this season. Byrd has led the Rams on a deep playoff run that could lead to a state championship.

5. Rolesville (12-1)

Rolesville
Oct 21, 2011; Wake Forest, NC, USA; Wake Forest-Rolesville Cougars running back Casty St. Louis (28) carries the ball against the Millbrook Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images

The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 44-6 thrashing of Richmond in the third round of the playoffs.

6. Hough (12-1)

Ralph Trey Blakeney has been a big reason why the Huskies are playing well, with the senior quarterback throwing for over 2,500 yards and 39 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.

7. East Forsyth (13-0)

Another quarterback that’s been playing really well in North Carolina is Bryce Baker, who has thrown for over 3,200 yards and 38 touchdowns this season. A showdown with top-ranked Weddington takes place this Friday night.

8. Mallard Creek (10-3)

The Mavericks this season had totaled three shutout victories. Only losses have come to Grayson (Georgia) and Hough, twice. Mallard Creek season ended with a 34-0 loss to Hough last week.

9. Cardinal Gibbons (11-1)

Cardinal Gibbons
Hoggard's #45 Jaret Austin returns a fumble as Hoggard took on Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A State Playoff Semi Final game Friday Dec. 1, 2023 at Hoggard's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard won 41-20 to become the 2023 NCHSAA 4A East Champions. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Gannon Jones has been a steady cog in the Crusaders' success this season, throwing for over 2,800 yards and 32 touchdowns.

10. Providence Day (8-3)

Providence Day's only three losses this season have come up against top ranked Weddington and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Not bad losses if you ask us, but now Providence Day is officially out of the postseason.

11. Dudley (13-0)

The Panthers' defense has really been getting after opposing quarterbacks, racking up around 94 sacks through twelve games. Don't forget about the over 268 tackles that have for a loss. This front seven has been elite all season long.

12. Seventy-First (13-0)

Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled well over 4,300 yards and 50-plus touchdowns on the ground so far.

13. Hickory (13-0)

Not many opposing teams are able to put it altogther against Hickory's stingy defense, which has only allowed 171 points and recorded four shutouts. The Red Tornadoes had to lean on their offense last week in a wild 63-48 win over Crest last week.

14. Hoggard (12-1)

Hoggard's offense lines up as Hoggard took on Mill Brook
Hoggard's offense lines up as Hoggard took on Mill Brook Friday Nov. 29, 2024 at Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat Mill Brook in Round 3 of the 2024 NCHSAA 4A East playoffs 28-21. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and all they've done since then is continue to win twelve straight games. A heavily anticipated tilt with Cardinal Gibbons looms this upcoming Friday night.

15. Havelock (12-1)

Jaylen Hewitt is one of the leaders in the state in the passing, with over 4,100 yards and 40 touchdowns. Pretty solid numbers for the signal caller this fall.

16. Robinson (12-1)

The Bulldogs through 13 games had out-scored opponents 572-108. Not too shabby when it comes to the defensive side of things. Robinson's season ended last week in a 20-7 loss to Dudley.

17. Richmond (10-3)

Richmond just entered the rankings last week, but now see its season end after a 44-6 loss to Rolesville.

18. Charlotte Catholic (9-3)

Hard to drop a team too far after their only losses have come to Providence Day and a talented Crest squad. Still hanging in strong in the Top 25 this week, even after a 42-14 loss to Grimsley to end their season.

19. Independence (10-2)

The Patriots season ended with a 47-3 loss to Hough last week in the playoffs.

20. Watauga (10-1)

The Pioneers' dream season ended last week in a 23-0 loss to Mallard Creek.

21. West Forsyth (8-4)

West Forsyth dropped their fourth game of the season against No. 7 East Forsyth, 56-19. The Titans' season is effectively over.

22. Northern Guilford (11-1)

The Nighthawks narrowly edged out Marvin Ridge, 28-24, in the opening round of the playoffs. North Guilford's season came to a close after a 55-0 rout by top-ranked Weddington last week.

23. Millbrook (11-2)

Millbrook was another team that broke into the rankings recently, but faltered last week in a 28-21 loss to Hoggard.

24. Clayton (10-2)

For Clayton, the season came to an end last week after a 24-13 loss to Richmond.

25. Charlotte Christian (7-4)

The Knights only four losses on the season have come against Independence, Providence Day (twice) and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all teams ranked ahead of Charlotte Christian.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

