Top 25 North Carolina High School Football Rankings (12/3/2024)
North Carolina high school football is in full playoff swing and so are our power rankings.
The No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State remains undefeated Weddington followed by the Grimsley, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and then Cleveland. Same four have kept a stranglehold towards the top of our weekly rankings as the playoffs move into the final stages.
Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams, heading into the fourth round of the 2024 postseason, as we see it.
Predicting the winners of the fourth round of the North Carolina high school football playoffs
Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (12/3/2024)
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings
1. Weddington (12-0)
The Warriors had another dominant performance last week to improve to 12-0 on the season when they rolled to a 55-0 win over Northern Guilford.
2. Grimsley (13-0)
There’s not many running backs in the Tar Heel State playing better than Mitchell Summers right now. The tailback has rushed for over 1,700 yards and has scored 41 touchdowns this season.
3. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (11-2)
There's honestly an argument to be had that this Rabun Gap-Nacoochee club could be the best team right now in North Carolina. The Eagles only two losses have come to Hun (New Jersey) and top-ranked Baylor out of Tennessee.
4. Cleveland (13-0)
Not many signal callers can boast the kind of stat line Jackson Byrd has through twelve games. The senior has completed 222-of-368 passes for 3,502 yards and 38 touchdowns this season. Byrd has led the Rams on a deep playoff run that could lead to a state championship.
5. Rolesville (12-1)
The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 44-6 thrashing of Richmond in the third round of the playoffs.
6. Hough (12-1)
Ralph Trey Blakeney has been a big reason why the Huskies are playing well, with the senior quarterback throwing for over 2,500 yards and 39 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.
7. East Forsyth (13-0)
Another quarterback that’s been playing really well in North Carolina is Bryce Baker, who has thrown for over 3,200 yards and 38 touchdowns this season. A showdown with top-ranked Weddington takes place this Friday night.
8. Mallard Creek (10-3)
The Mavericks this season had totaled three shutout victories. Only losses have come to Grayson (Georgia) and Hough, twice. Mallard Creek season ended with a 34-0 loss to Hough last week.
9. Cardinal Gibbons (11-1)
Quarterback Gannon Jones has been a steady cog in the Crusaders' success this season, throwing for over 2,800 yards and 32 touchdowns.
10. Providence Day (8-3)
Providence Day's only three losses this season have come up against top ranked Weddington and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Not bad losses if you ask us, but now Providence Day is officially out of the postseason.
11. Dudley (13-0)
The Panthers' defense has really been getting after opposing quarterbacks, racking up around 94 sacks through twelve games. Don't forget about the over 268 tackles that have for a loss. This front seven has been elite all season long.
12. Seventy-First (13-0)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled well over 4,300 yards and 50-plus touchdowns on the ground so far.
13. Hickory (13-0)
Not many opposing teams are able to put it altogther against Hickory's stingy defense, which has only allowed 171 points and recorded four shutouts. The Red Tornadoes had to lean on their offense last week in a wild 63-48 win over Crest last week.
14. Hoggard (12-1)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and all they've done since then is continue to win twelve straight games. A heavily anticipated tilt with Cardinal Gibbons looms this upcoming Friday night.
15. Havelock (12-1)
Jaylen Hewitt is one of the leaders in the state in the passing, with over 4,100 yards and 40 touchdowns. Pretty solid numbers for the signal caller this fall.
16. Robinson (12-1)
The Bulldogs through 13 games had out-scored opponents 572-108. Not too shabby when it comes to the defensive side of things. Robinson's season ended last week in a 20-7 loss to Dudley.
17. Richmond (10-3)
Richmond just entered the rankings last week, but now see its season end after a 44-6 loss to Rolesville.
18. Charlotte Catholic (9-3)
Hard to drop a team too far after their only losses have come to Providence Day and a talented Crest squad. Still hanging in strong in the Top 25 this week, even after a 42-14 loss to Grimsley to end their season.
19. Independence (10-2)
The Patriots season ended with a 47-3 loss to Hough last week in the playoffs.
20. Watauga (10-1)
The Pioneers' dream season ended last week in a 23-0 loss to Mallard Creek.
21. West Forsyth (8-4)
West Forsyth dropped their fourth game of the season against No. 7 East Forsyth, 56-19. The Titans' season is effectively over.
22. Northern Guilford (11-1)
The Nighthawks narrowly edged out Marvin Ridge, 28-24, in the opening round of the playoffs. North Guilford's season came to a close after a 55-0 rout by top-ranked Weddington last week.
23. Millbrook (11-2)
Millbrook was another team that broke into the rankings recently, but faltered last week in a 28-21 loss to Hoggard.
24. Clayton (10-2)
For Clayton, the season came to an end last week after a 24-13 loss to Richmond.
25. Charlotte Christian (7-4)
The Knights only four losses on the season have come against Independence, Providence Day (twice) and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all teams ranked ahead of Charlotte Christian.
Follow SBLive North Carolina throughout the 2024 high school football season
-- Andy Villamarzo