Northern California girls basketball CIF State regional final scores, roundup: Mitty eliminates Clovis West again
The CIF State playoffs have now reached the state finals.
Six Northern California teams punched their ticket to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento Tuesday night with Northern Region championships victories.
Now these Northern California champions will face Southern California champions, also crowned Tuesday, in state championship game on Friday and Saturday.
OPEN DIVISION, Mitty 64, Clovis West 60: The host Monarchs (27-3) ended the Golden Eagles' season for a third straight season, but this one, opposed from the other two, was much in doubt. This one, according to all reports, was an instant classic. According to christian Babcock of the Bay Area News Group, no margin was greater than four in this one until a 10-0 run late by Mitty which will play Etiwanda a third straight time for the state championship.
Maliya Hunter had 15 points, Emma Cook 13 and Devin Cosgriff and Ze'Ni Patterson added 11 apiece for Mitty, which has played since Jan. 4 with their top player McKenna Woliczko, a two-time National Player of the Year (freshman and sophomore) as selected by SBLive/High Schools on SI. She tore an ACL in a game with Southern California finalist Ontario Christian at the Sabrina Ionescu Classic.
Clovis West (33-1) had its 33-game win streak snapped but not without a supreme effort. The Golden Eagles bot 14 points from Malohni Warren, Ramie Chatman added 12 and 6-3 post Alexis Swillis, who had 27 points and 18 rebounds in a semifinal win over San Ramon Valley, added 11.
Division 1, Carondelet 56, St. Mary's 51: Freshman Niylah Christopher had 12 points and Layla Dixon added 11, while Celeste Alvarez, Olivia Smith, Sophia Ross and Janel Nevares combined for 30 points for the host Cougars (29-6) , who won their first NorCal title since 2010. The balanced scoring offset 18 points apiece Evelini Smith and Mia Jamias for St. Mary's (20-14). Carondelet.
D2, Caruthers 77, Salesian 63: A pair of three-pointers and 24 points from Emmi Almeida lifted Caruthers to their second straight state appearance after winning the D3 state title in 2024. Salesian finished 23-12. Caruthers plays Rancho Bernardo in the state finals after it defeated top seed Monache 35-25 in the SoCal championship.
D3, Marin Catholic 65, Justin-Siena 54: If a first you don't succeed. ... The host Wildcats (25-11), making their fourth straight NorCal playoff appearance, finally won the game to reach the state finals thanks to 16 points from Izzy McFadden, 15 from Brooke Spagnuolo and 14 by Sienna Frazier. Jordan Washington had 19 points and Lauren Keller 18 for Justin Siena (30-5).
D4, Half Moon Bay 49, Lowell 47: In a wild back-and-forth contest, Zoey Lemoge had 14 points, Delaney Dorwin 13 and Xochitl Nieves 11 for Half Moon Bay, which offset a 25-point performance from Lowell's Patriceia Walsh.
D5, Woodland Christian 54, Encinal 45: Teagan Hayes had 19 points and Siena Sorbello eight points and 18 rebounds leading the Cardinals (30-5) to a home victory. Woodland Christian plays Rosamond in Friday's 10 a.m. state championship game.
D6, Faith Crhsitian 58, Cornerstone Christian 53: Lauren Harris bettered her scoring average of 29.7 with a 33-point explosion leading Faith Christian to the Northern California-only D6 title. Its season ends 29-2.