Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 27, 2025
After one week of action, High School Sports on SI takes a look at the top 25 high school football teams in Ohio.
There was zero movement in the Top 5 from the preseason rankings, as Archbishop Moeller, St. Edward, Archbishop Hoban, St. Xavier and Avon all took care of business in their opening games.
However, the rest of the Top 25 saw plenty of shakeup and there were two newcomers as Elder and Pickerington Central entered the rankings.
Teams in all Divisions I-VII are eligible for inclusion on the list.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 - Aug. 27, 2025
1. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 1, defeated No. 15 Princeton 41-20
This week: at Chicago Mt. Carmel (Illinois), Saturday
The Crusaders stared the 2025 season with a win over then-No. 15 Princeton as the Moeller defense picked off six passes and the offense scored five times on the ground.
2. St. Edward Eagles (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated Pickerington North 24-0
This week: vs. Delbarton (New Jersey), Saturday
Senior quarterback Thomas Csanyi tossed three touchdowns in. a won over Pickerington North, while the St. Edward defense didn’t give up a first down until the fourth quarter.
3. Archbishop Hoban Knights (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 3, defeated Harvest Prep 31-12
This week: at Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Saturday
Archbishop Hoban got big plays from their new quarterback and running back (Nick Kinsey and Jance Henry) and the defense was led by USC recruit Elbert Hill IV, who had two interceptions and a blocked PAT, and Ace Brown, who had three sacks.
4. St. Xavier Bombers (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated No. 9 Lakota West 14-7
This week: at Centerville
Cam Taylor only had two catches in a win over Lakota West, but both ended up with him in the end zone, which was enough for the Bombers to hold off the Firebirds.
5. Avon Eagles (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated St. Ignatius 40-14
This week: at Spruce Creek (Florida), Thursday
New starting quarterback Blake Elder threw for 229 yards and three scores as the Eagles took the field for the first time since hoisting the 2024 Division II state championship trophy.
6. Glenville Tarblooders
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated No. 7 Massillon 33-27 (OT)
This week: at No. 22 Olentangy Liberty
The Tarblooders went into a hostile environment at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium and went toe-to-toe with Massillon, eventually topping the Tigers in overtime on a touchdown pass from Arvell Nelson Jr. to Joe Saffold.
7. Anderson Raptors (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated Cooper (Kentucky) 52-10
This week: vs. West Clermont
The Anderson offense was busy, racking up more than 500 yards against Cooper. Quarterback Owen Scalf was 32-of-42 for 333 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Jordan Davis ran for 101 yards and three scores.
8. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated No. 11 Toledo Central Catholic 17-14
This week: at Springfield
Replacing Ohio Mr. Football finalist Keller Moten, new Walsh quarterback David Ternosky accounted for both Warriors touchdowns, running in for one and throwing one to Milan Parris.
9. Massillon Tigers (0-1)
Not the way the Tigers wanted the season to start, but they get a chance to get right this week with a home game against GlenOak. Thankfully for Massillon, teams below them lost and saved them from falling further in the rankings.
10. Lakota West Firebirds (0-1)
Last week: ranked No. 9, lost to No. 4 St. Xavier 14-7
This week: vs. Mason
The Cincinnati-area teams wasted no time in beating up on each other this season, as the Firebirds lost to St. Xavier. Lakota West looks to get back on track this week against Mason.
11. Bishop Watterson Eagles (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated No. 22 Big Walnut 37-15
This week: vs. Middletown, Saturday
After trailing 15-0 in the opener, the Eagles scored 37 unanswered points to defeat then-No. 22 Big Walnut.
12. Marion Local Flyers (1-0)
Make it 65 wins in a row for the Flyers, who started the season with a running clock shutout over Crestview.
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated South Adams, 56-0
This week: at Crestview
13. Ursuline Fighting Irish (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Steubenville 37-7
This week: vs. Bishop Hartley
A year ago, Ursuline was a state semifinalist in Division III. The Fighting Irish started this season by going on the road for a 37-7 win over Steubenville, who was a regional finalist themselves in Division III last season.
14. Toledo Central Catholic Fighting Irish (0-1)
Last week: ranked No. 11, lost to No. 12 Walsh Jesuit 17-14
This week: at Cass Tech (Michigan)
The Fighting Irish’s comeback fell short against then-No. 12 Walsh Jesuit in the opening week and will hope to rebound against Cass Tech (Michigan) this week.
15. Medina Highland Hornets (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated McDowell (Pennsylvania) 49-10
This week: vs. Hudson
Highland went across state lines and destroyed McDowell (Pennsylvania) 49-10 to open the season, putting up 672 yards of offense. Running back Casey Myser picked up where he left off last season, as he found paydirt three times.
16. Mentor Cardinals (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated Olmsted Falls 35-28
This week: at McDowell (Pennsylvania)
Running back Jackson Farley went nuts in Week 1, rushing for 366 yards and all five Mentor touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter.
17. Princeton Vikings (0-1)
Last week: ranked No. 15, lost to No. 1 Archbishop Moeller 41-20
This week: at Colerain
Princeton took an early 13-0 lead on the road over No. 1 Archbishop Moeller, but the Vikings then allowed 31 straight points to the Crusaders. Princeton will try to get in the win column this week against Colerain.
18. Kirtland Hornets (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated Central Clarion/Clarion Area (Pennsylvania) 30-7
This week: vs. Crestview
Kirtland racked up 373 yards on the ground in the first week, as Jake LaVerde had 186 yards and two scores, John Silvestro had 109 yards and a touchdown and Ty Bledsoe added 69 yards and a touchdown.
19. Winton Woods Warriors (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 21, defeated Springfield 21-14
This week: at Kings
Bryshawn Brown threw for 213 yards and scored a rushing touchdown, while Nate Dawson had a pick-6 for the Warriors, who started the season with a big win over Springfield.
20. Olentangy Liberty Patriots (0-1)
Last week: ranked No. 10, lost to Olentangy 26-6
This week: vs. No. 6 Glenville
The defending Division I state champs had a rough start by losing 26-6 to Olentangy and it doesn’t get any easier as they face No. 6 Glenville this week.
21. Ironton Fighting Tigers (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 25, defeated Shelby Valley (Kentucky) 63-0
This week: at Liberty Christian (Virginia), Saturday
Ironton used a balanced offensive attack to put up 63 points in its season-opening win over Shelby Valley (Kentucky)
22. Coldwater Cavaliers (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 23, defeated Valley View 49-48 (OT)
This week: vs. Clinton-Massie
A defensive stop on a two-point conversion in overtime lifted the Cavaliers to a win ion the season’s first week.
23. Indian Valley Braves (1-0)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Green 28-21
This week: at Steubenville
Running back Grady Kinsey ran for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries as the Braves won their 17th straight game in the season opener.
24. Elder Panthers (1-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Mt. Zion Prep (Maryland) 34-0.
This week: vs. Covington Catholic (Kentucky)
Led by a defense that allowed negative yards for the game and a rushing attack that saw running back Andrew Tallon score three times and quarterback Kaden Estep take one in himself, the Panthers made it look easy in the season opener.
25. Pickerington Central Tigers (1-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Gahanna Lincoln 45-14
This week: vs. Wayne
Senior quarterback Rocco Williams went 15-for-19 for 337 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a win over Gahanna Lincoln in the first week.
