Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (08/27/2024)
You can always expect the unexpected in the opening week of Ohio high school football.
With a complex computer rating that decides who gets into the postseason in Ohio, teams are encouraged to play at their level in non-conference play.
That was the case as there were five contests that paired SBLive Ohio Power 25 teams against each other last week and doesn't even include top tier out-of-state games like Archbishop Hoban vs. Archbishop Spalding (Maryland). Let the shake up begin!
The top four teams in this week's rankings remain the same, as Massillon, St. Edward, Toledo Central Catholic and Archbishop Moeller all picked up wins in the opening week, while Hoban's loss to Spaulding opened the door for Avon to vault into the top 5.
Newcomers to the Power 25 this week are Winton Woods (No. 18), Sandusky Perkins (No. 22) and Coldwater (No. 25)
SBLive Ohio Power 25
1. Massillon (1-0)
Last Week: 1
Jalen Slaughter comes into the 2024 season with big shoes to fill as the Tigers will look to win back-to-back state titles. He did not disappoint with an incredible performance in Massillon's 35-20 win over NFL Academy London in Beaverton, Oregon. Slaughter went 29-of-44 for 387 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Tigers head to GlenOak on Friday.
2. St. Edward, Lakewood (1-0)
Last Week: 2
The Eagles kicked off the 2024 campaign with a suffocating 28-0 win at Pickerington North. Thomas Csanyi led the offense with 3 touchdown passes on the night. The story was the St. Edward defense, who held Pickerington North to a mere 163 total yards of offense. The defending Division I champions host the defending 6A champions from Pennsylvania, St. Joseph's Prep, next Saturday afternoon.
3. Toledo Central Catholic (1-0)
Last Week: 3
The Irish racked up 517 yards of total offense in their 54-21 win over Findlay. Senior Tyler Morgan and junior Anthony Sylvester were unstoppable out of the backfield, combining for 240 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. Toledo Central Catholic will host crosstown rival Whitmer on Friday evening.
4. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (1-0)
Last Week: 4
In a battle of preseason top-10 teams, the Crusaders came out on top over then-No. 9 Princeton, 38-21. Junior Matt Ponatoski went 26-of-32 for 415 yards and four touchdowns, making an early case for Archbishop Moeller to win back-to-back Mr. Football awards. The Crusaders head to Indiana to face Bishop Dwenger (Ft. Wayne) on Friday.
5. Avon (1-0)
Last Week: 6
Avon opened the season with a big win over St. Ignatius at Cleveland Browns Stadium, 42-21. The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, never looking back as they controlled the game from start to finish. Avon will host Canton McKinley on Friday.
6. Lakota West, West Chester (1-0)
Last Week: 7
Lakota West was able to hold off then-No. 11 St. Xavier, 17-13 on opening night. Purdue commit Grant Beerman had a stellar night on defense, recording 13 tackles, one for loss, and a pass deflection as St. Xavier struggled to move the ball after the opening drive. The Firebirds host Hamilton next Friday.
7. Gahanna Lincoln (1-0)
Last Week: 8
The Lions' defense was impressive in their 24-10 win over Mason on Friday. Mason was held to over 64 yards of total offense and was 1-of-11 on third downs. Jayden Gwinn was a workhorse, rushing the ball for 78 yards and touchdown. Gahanna Lincoln will host Groveport Madison on Friday.
8. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (0-1)
Last Week: 5
Archbishop Hoban fell to Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) this past weekend, 28-14. Archbishop Spalding is the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A champion, having won the championship in both 2022 and 2023. The Knights host Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) on Friday.
9. Marion Local, Maria Stein (1-0)
Last Week: 10
The Flyers cruised to a 45-6 win at Linton-Stockton (Ind.) on Friday night. The Flyers would only allow Linton-Stockton past midfield once in the first three quarters as they extended the nation's longest winning streak to 49. Marion Local will head to Franklin to go for 50 in a row.
10. Elder, Cincinnati (1-0)
Last Week: 15
There was no answer for the Elder rushing game as they held off then-No. 22 Withrow, 28-6. Kaden Estep and Joey Thamann combined for 146 yards on the ground while Maddow Arnold bulldozed his way for two scores. Elder hosts Grand Rapids West Catholic (Michigan) on Friday.
11. Chardon (1-0)
Last Week: 13
The Hilltoppers' defense was their saving grace. An offensive fumble on the first possession resulted in a safety on Timber Creek (Florida)'s first drive. And interception is all for naught as the defense stuffed Timber Creek on 4th and goal from the 1. Chardon's offense came to life in the second quarter as the Hilltopper defense was the star on Thursday night in a 29-7 win. Chardon will host Tiffin Columbian on Friday.
12. Princeton, Cincinnati (0-1)
Last Week: 9
Princeton fell to then-No. 4 Archbishop Moeller, 38-21. Senior quarterback De'angelo Birch set a career high with 253 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Vikings head to Sycamore on Friday.
13. Anderson, Cincinnati (1-0)
Last Week: 14
It was all Anderson, all night as the Raptors defeated South Oldham (Kentucky), 51-6. Anderson was up 37-0 at halftime, spurred by three Justice Burnam touchdown passes and two Durrell Turner touchdown runs. The Raptors head to West Clermont on Friday to open Eastern Cincinnati Conference play.
14. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (0-1)
Last Week: 11
St. Xavier fell to then-No. 7 Lakota West, 17-13. The Bombers will look to bounce back on Friday when they head to Centerville.
15. Wadsworth (1-0)
Last Week: 20
A four-touchdown second quarter saw Wadsworth cruise to a 42-0 win over Barberton. Gavin Madigan ran for 117 yards while Cooper Gray had 94 and a touchdown. The Grizzlies defense held Barberton to only 61 yards of total offense on the night. Wadsworth heads to New Albany this Friday night.
16. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (1-0)
Last Week: 17
The Warriors' game plan was to own the ground and that they did en route to a 37-35 win over then-No. 16 Ursuline. As a team, Walsh Jesuit ran for 363 yards on 62 carries. Quarterback Keller Moten led the team with three touchdowns on the ground. Walsh Jesuit heads across state lines to face McDowell (Pennsylvania) on Friday.
17. Glenville, Cleveland (1-0)
Last Week: 18
It was all defense, all night long as Glenville opened the season with a 6-0 win over then-No. 24 Upper Arlington. The only score of the game came off a Jaylen Edwards 37-yard punt return in the fourth quarter. The Tarblooders stay in the Columbus area, where they will face Olentangy Liberty on Friday.
18. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (1-0)
Last Week: NR
Special teams and defense are just as important in the game of football as the offense. Winton Woods proved that in their 16-6 win over then-No.12 Springfield. The Warriors blocked two punts early on, one resulting in a safety, the next a scoop-and-score. Bryshawn Brown would run for the Warriors' other score of the game. The 2021 Division II champions look to continue the momentum when they host Kings on Friday.
19. Wapakoneta (1-0)
Last Week: 19
Caleb Moyer will be a threat in the Western Buckeye League after contributing to all five touchdowns in Wapakoneta's 35-21 win over St. John's Jesuit. Caleb Moyer was 11-for-17 passing with 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 54 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Redskins' win. Wapakoneta will open WBL play, hosting Defiance on Friday.
20. Ursuline, Youngstown (0-1)
Last Week: 16
Ursuline fell to then-No. 17 Walsh Jesuit, 37-35, this past weekend. DC Ferrell had three passing touchdowns and 286 all-purpose yards in the losing effort. The Irish head to Columbus to face Bishop Hartley on Friday.
21. Springfield (0-1)
Last Week: 12
The Wildcats fell to Winton Woods on Friday, 16-6. Springfield hosts Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) next Friday.
22. Perkins, Sandusky (1-0)
Last Week: NR
After a 12-1 season, the Pirates were on the cusp of being ranked in the preseason SBLive Ohio Power 25. Maybe they should have been after a 55-0 win over Clear Fork. Perkins went 10-0 in the regular season in 2023, advancing all the way to the regional final. There, they would fall to eventual Division IV champion Glenville. The Pirates head to Padua Franciscan on Friday.
23. Liberty Center (1-0)
Last Week: 23
After graduating the Kruses, there were questions surrounding the Tigers heading into 2024. Those questions may have been answered as Liberty Center shutout Tinora, 38-0 on opening night. The Tigers scored two touchdowns in four offensive plays, the second off the legs of sophomore Garrison Kruse. Liberty Center will host Napoleon next Friday.
24. Highland, Medina (1-0)
Last Week: 21
The Hornets used a fourth quarter rally to come away with a win on opening night over Hudson, 31-24. Casey Myser got the ball on three straight carries, pushing it into the endzone with just over a minute left to give Highland the 31-24 win. Highland will host North Royalton on Friday.
25. Coldwater (1-0)
Last Week: NR
The Cavaliers shutout Valley View, 38-0, in an emotional home opener on Friday night. This past month, the Coldwater community lost senior center Cale Wenning as the result of a tragic biking accident. Senior quarterback Baylen Blockberger was stellar, going 10-of-12 for 163 yards and four touchdowns. The seven-time state championship program heads to Clinton-Massie on Friday.
