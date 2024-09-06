Detroit Catholic vs. Central Catholic: Live score, game updates from Ohio-Michigan battle
A pair of top teams from their respective states clash on Friday with bragging rights on the line as Ohio and Michigan collide when Toledo Central Catholic hosts Detroit Catholic Central in a high school football showdown.
Toledo Central Catholic is ranked No. 3 in the latest Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings and the Fighting Irish are also on the bubble of the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, while Detroit Catholic enters at No. 9 in Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings.
The Shamrocks are coming off a 56-12 win over Dearborn in their season opener last week, and Toledo Central Catholic is 2-0 following a 27-17 victory against Whitmer a week ago.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Refresh this page for the latest.
-- Sam Brown