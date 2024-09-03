Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
The first week of the 2024 Michigan high school football season concluded on Saturday, and with it we got a complete look at top teams throughout the state.
De La Salle makes a leap after a win over then No. 4 Davison, and Rockford got the biggest win of the week with a victory over Cass Tech. Rockford makes a leap to No. 2 in the rankings, while Cass Tech only drops eight spots to No. 11
Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings
1. Belleville (1-0)
Belleville outlasted Clarkston 35-28 at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic on Friday. Senior Tiger QB Bryce Underwood had over 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Even if Belleville isn’t able to dominate teams like it has in recent years, it still has enough playmakers to head back to a fourth straight state title game. The Tigers play Livonia Stevenson next on September 6.
2. Rockford (1-0)
Rockford took down Cass Tech by a score of 30-23 on Thursday. The Rams should be one of the best teams in Division I yet again. Rockford will host Muskegon next on September 6.
3. De La Salle (1-0)
De La Salle beat Davison 21-3 at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic on Thursday. The game began as a battle, but the Pilots pulled away in the second half. De La Salle is set to play King next on September 6.
4. West Bloomfield (1-0)
West Bloomfield dominated Chippewa Valley 42-0 on Thursday. The Lakers lost their starting QB from last year to graduation, but it appears they haven’t lost a step. West Bloomfield visits Groves next.
5. Detroit King (1-0)
King edged out Cleveland Heights (OH) on Friday by a score of 25-21. Junior RB Michael Dukes and sophomore QB Darryl Flemister led the Crusaders to the victory. The young Crusaders have a tough test headed their way, as King is set to play De La Salle next on September 6.
6. Macomb Dakota (1-0)
Dakota demolished Fordson 38-14 on Thursday. Led by a Michigan State commit on each side of the ball, the Cougars should be able to have success throughout the regular season. Dakota is set to play L’Anse Creuse North next.
7. Saline (1-0)
Saline handled Brighton 41-20 on Thursday. Saline is about to go through seven straight conference games in a row (Southeastern - Red) before its last game of the season. The first of seven conference games comes against Dexter next on September 6.
8. River Rouge (1-0)
Coming off of an overtime loss to Detroit King in the regional round of the 2023 Division III playoffs, River Rouge seemed to have something to prove in week one. The Panthers dismantled John Glenn 37-8 on Thursday. Standing in the way of River Rouge next is Mona Shores.
9. Detroit Catholic Central (1-0)
Detroit Catholic Central easily took down Dearborn 56-12 on Thursday. The Shamrocks welcome Central Catholic (OH) next on September 6.
10. Clarkston (0-1)
Clarkston fell just short of beating Belleville on Friday, losing 35-28. Clarkston’s running game might be one of the best in the state, and its defense was causing some occasional trouble for the top quarterback in the country. The Wolves have a chance to bounce back against Southfield A&T on September 6.
11. Cass Tech (0-1)
The Technicians fell 30-23 to Rockford on Thursday. With seemingly one of the most talented rosters in the state, Cass Tech should still have a strong season ahead of them. The Technicians are set to play McKinley (OH) next on September 6.
12. Southfield A&T (1-0)
Southfield A&T demolished Beecher 46-0 on Friday to begin its Division I state title defense. Although the Warriors lost their head coach, quarterback and other playmakers, they seem to still be towards the top of Division I. Southfield A&T plays Clarkston next on September 6.
13. Muskegon (0-1)
Muskegon was one of a few teams to get upset during week one, losing to Zeeland West 28-13. The defending Division II state champs have an even bigger challenge coming their way in the form of Rockford on September 6.
14. Davison (0-1)
Davison lost to De La Salle 21-3 at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic on Thursday. The Cardinals are set to play Grandville next in a game in which both teams will try to get their first win of the season.
15. Mason (1-0)
Mason defeated Holt 26-7 on Thursday. Mason seemed to have not lost a step after finishing as Division III runner-up in 2023. The Bulldogs are set to play DeWitt next.
16. Lake Orion (1-0)
Lake Orion beat Northville 21-13 on Thursday. The Dragons head to Stoney Creek on September 6 as they look to gain more momentum before a tough conference schedule.
17. Harper Woods (1-0)
Harper Woods began its Division IV state title defense by beating Redford Union 43-21 on Saturday. Harper Woods is set to play Oxford next before a tough test in the shape of Detroit Catholic Central.
18. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-0)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central defeated Lake Central 17-10 on Friday. The Cougars will host St. Thomas More next on September 6.
19. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (1-0)
The Cougars are coming off of a Division III state title. They beat Reeths-Puffer 21-10 on Thursday to begin their journey to a repeat. GR Forest Hills Central is set to visit Portage Central next.
20. Eisenhower (1-0)
Eisenhower beat Oxford 33-16 on Thursday. The Eagles have a tough October ahead of them, so they’ll be looking to stack some wins as they visit L’Anse Creuse next on September 5.
21. East Lansing (1-0)
East Lansing dominated Portage Central 31-7 on Thursday. The Trojans are set to visit Hudsonville next on September 6.
22. Walled Lake Western (1-0)
The Warriors took apart Mott on Thursday by a score of 58-14 to begin conference play (Lakes Valley). The only non-conference game on Walled Lake Western’s schedule is Mason on October 18. The Warriors will visit Kettering next on September 6.
23. Northville (0-1)
Northville lost to Lake Orion by a score of 21-13 on Thursday. The seven remaining games on the Mustang schedule all involve a conference opponent (Kensington Lakes - West). Northville will first have to visit Plymouth on September 6.
24. Corunna (1-0)
Corunna beat Fowlerville 21-14 on Thursday. The Cavaliers play Pinckney next before playing five straight conference games (Flint Metro - Lower).
25. Byron Center (1-0)
Byron Center beat Battle Creek Central 42-6 on Thursday. The Bulldogs will play East Kentwood next on September 6.
