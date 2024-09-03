Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
One big result can change things in Ohio high school football. With that being said, it's time for a new number one in the SBLive Ohio Power 25.
Usually a switch at the top requires the fall of the previous top team but on rare occasions, another highly touted team is even better than previously thought. That is the case here as St. Edward moves up to take over the top spot after a win over St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania).
Newcomers this week include Olentangy Liberty (No. 21), Bishop Watterson (No. 24) and Ironton (No. 25).
SBLive Ohio Power 25 Football Rankings
1. St. Edward, Lakewood (2-0)
Last Week: 2
St. Edward earned the biggest win of the week, not just in Ohio, but in the nation, defeating the top team out of Pennsylvania, St. Joseph's Prep, 35-21. After a scoreless first, the Eagles broke the game open with a 75-yard touchdown by Brandon White, a blocked punt, and forced turnover, and two more touchdowns on offense. When the defending Division I champion defeats the top program in neighboring Pennsylvania, respect must be given. And that respect comes in the form of the new No. 1 ranking. St. Edward hosts Boyle County (Ky.) on Saturday.
2. Massillon (2-0)
Last Week: 1
Massillon was all business in their 45-0 win at Canton GlenOak. Ja'Meir Gamble controlled the ball with 120 rushing yards and a pair of first half touchdowns. The defense was stellar, only allowing GlenOak into their territory on two drives while forcing two interceptions. Massillon will host Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) on Friday in an SBLive/SI Top 25 national matchup.
.
3. Toledo Central Catholic (2-0)
Last Week: 3
Toledo Central Catholic held on for a hard-fought 27-17 win against Whitmer. Senior Tyler Morgan tallied 158 yards and two touchdowns on the night as the Irish earn their sixth straight win against their crosstown rival. Toledo Central Catholic opens Catholic High School League play when they head up north to Detroit Catholic Central on Friday night.
4. Archbishop Moeller (2-0)
Last Week: 4
The Matt Ponatoski show continues as Archbishop Moeller comes out of Indiana with a 42-18 win over Bishop Dwenger. The junior quarterback had another incredible outing, going 24-of-36 for 362 passing yards and four touchdowns. Matthew Fogler was his top target with five catches for 97 yards and two scores. The Crusaders will host East Central (Indiana) on Friday.
5. Lakota West, West Chester (2-0)
Last Week: 6
Unlike last week, there was no drama for Lakota West this week as they shut out Hamilton, 31-0. The Firebirds only allowed 106 yards of offense, led by Purdue commit Grant Beerman with 11 tackles. Sam Wiles was a part of every touchdown with two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground, totaling 173 yards of offense. The Firebirds head south to face Princeton in a game that could decide the Greater Miami Conference.
6. Avon (2-0)
Last Week: 5
Avon escaped with a 21-14 win over Canton McKinley on Friday night. The Eagles defense was pivotal, limiting McKinley's drives despite the Bulldogs constantly getting the ball with great field position all night long. The crowning moment was forcing a turnover on downs after McKinley recovered a late onside kick. Avon hosts Glenville this Friday night.
7. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (1-1)
Last Week: 8
Archbishop Hoban earns their first win over one of New Jersey's premier programs. The Knights defeated Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), 21-7. Sophomore Brayton Feister scored all three touchdowns for the Knights, compiling 125 yards on the ground. Hoban hosts Buchtel on Friday night.
8. Chardon (2-0)
Last Week: 11
Last season, Tiffin Columbian used a last-minute touchdown and a two-point conversion to upset Chardon. There would be no such magic this year as the Hilltoppers won in a shutout, 42-0. Vinny Colombi had three first half touchdowns, leading the rushing attack for Chardon. The Hilltoppers head to Avon Lake on Friday night.
9. Marion Local, Maria Stein (2-0)
Last Week: 9
Make it 50 straight for the Flyers. Marion Local defeated Franklin, 49-0, taking one of the nation's longest win streaks to 50 as a challenging Midwest Athletic Conference schedule looms ahead. Marion Local hosts St. Henry on Friday night.
10. Elder, Cincinnati (2-0)
Last Week: 10
Elder came out on top in a back-and-forth dogfight with Grand Rapids West Catholic, 20-13. Joey Thamann was a workhorse for the Panthers, leading the team with 17 carries and 81 rushing yards. Maddox Arnold punched the ball in for two second half touchdowns. Elder will host Springboro this coming Friday.
11. Princeton, Cincinnati (2-0)
Last Week: 12
The only thing that stopped Princeton was a running clock in the second half as they defeated Sycamore, 52-0. Seven different Vikings scored touchdowns on the night while the defense forced four turnovers, allowing only 90 yards of total offense. The Vikings host Lakota West this coming Friday night.
12. Anderson, Cincinnati (2-0)
Last Week: 13
Trace Jalick was untouchable in Anderson's 52-7 win over West Clermont. The senior wide receiver led the Raptors with eight catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Those touchdowns came from 63 and 54 yards. Quarterback Justice Burnam went 18-for-21 on the night for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson returns home to face Little Miami this coming Friday.
13. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (1-1)
Last Week: 14
Chase Herbstreit quickly turned into a dual threat quarterback in his senior year as St. Xavier defeated Centerville 27-10. After only two games this season, he's rushed for 179 yards, including 82 in this past week's win. Jake Britt led the Bombers with 111 yards and a third quarter touchdown. The Bombers host Indianapolis Cathedral (Indiana) on Friday.
14. Wadsworth (2-0)
Last Week: 15
Wadsworth started 2-0 after a 42-21 win over New Albany. After being tied 7-7 at halftime, the Grizzlies came out swinging in the third quarter. Robbie Lynn led the rushing attack with three touchdowns in the third quarter while Cooper Gray broke away for a 34-yard touchdown run. Wadsworth will host Medina on Friday night.
15. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (2-0)
Last Week: 16
Walsh Jesuit's offense was sluggish in the first quarter, but exploded for the next three quarters in a 47-21 win over McDowell (Pennsylvania.) Sean Scott hit Milan Parris for a 58-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter. The Warriors would take on three more touchdowns in the second and never look back. Walsh Jesuit hosts St. Vincent-St. Mary next Friday night.
16. Ursuline, Youngstown (1-1)
Last Week: 20
Ursuline bounced back from last week to win their first game of the season, 41-10 over Bishop Hartley. Three scores in the first quarter gave the Irish a 19-0 lead, a lead they would never surrender. DC Ferrell led the Irish with two touchdown passes and another on the ground. The Irish are at Farrell (Pennsylvania) next Friday.
17. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (2-0)
Last Week: 18
The pick-six was the key to victory as Winton Woods defeated Kings, 19-5. Both Landen Anderson and Nate Dawson would tally pick-sixes on defense, resulting in two of the three Warrior touchdowns. Add in a 23-yard strike from Bryshawn Brown to Seaonta Stewart and the Warriors take the Eastern Cincinnati Conference opener. Winton Woods hosts Milford next Friday night.
18. Perkins, Sandusky (2-0)
Last Week: 22
Perkins is looking scary after another shutout victory. This one came against Padua Franciscan, 35-0. Braylon Collier tallied two touchdowns for the Pirates as they summoned the running clock early in the third quarter. Perkins heads to Rocky River on Friday night.
19. Wapakoneta (2-0)
Last Week: 19
Wapakoneta opened Western Buckeyes League with a 34-9 win over Defiance. This is the same Defiance team that spoiled the Redskins' conference opener in 2023. The momentum swung in the second quarter after Noah Bishop recovered a Defiance fumble in Wapak territory. Then on the next play, Caleb Moyer hit Kaden Page for a 69-yard touchdown. The Redskins host Ottawa-Glandorf next Friday night.
20. Coldwater (2-0)
Last Week: 25
The Cavaliers look to be the biggest threat to Marion Local's 50-game win streak. Coldwater won 31-15, handing Clinton-Massie their first regular season loss since September 2022. The Coldwater defense was a brick wall, not allowing a first down until the second half. The offense was like a well-oiled machine, led by the efficient Baylen Blockberger who was 9-for-13 for 115 yards and three touchdowns as well as 50 yards rushing. Coldwater heads to Fort Recovery to open Midwest Athletic Conference play.
21. Olentangy Liberty (2-0)
Last Week: NR
After going 4-8 last season, there may be no bigger surprise in the state than Olentangy Liberty. It's not just the fact that the Patriots are 2-0, it's who they beat to get there. The Patriots went to Olentangy and shut out a team that went 11-2 last season. They followed that up with a 24-13 win over the defending Division IV champion Glenville. Next up: last year's Region 3 runner-up, Gahanna Lincoln.
22. Gahanna Lincoln (1-1)
Last Week: 7
Gahanna Lincoln lost at home to Groveport Madison, 8-7 this past Friday night. The Lions head to Olentangy Liberty on Friday night.
23. Liberty Center (2-0)
Last Week: 23
Liberty Center was looking human in the first half, taking a 6-6 tie game into halftime. A whole different attitude came out of the locker room as the Tigers scored 25 unanswered points in a 31-6 win over rival Napoleon. Garrison Kruse scored two touchdowns on the ground while Garrett Hull tallied two catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Liberty Center is at Otsego on Friday.
24. Bishop Watterson (2-0)
Last Week: NR
In the slugfest that was Division III in 2023, Bishop Watterson emerged as the state runner-up after eliminating Bellefontaine and Celina. The Eagles have carried the momentum into 2024 and may be even better. Watterson has a pair of shutout wins over Division II opponents in Big Walnut and Dublin Scioto. The Eagles have their home opener on Friday when they face Westerville North.
25. Ironton (2-0)
Last Week: NR
Plenty of love for Division V as our third team makes an appearance in the Super 25 this week. Ironton mowed through southern Ohio opposition in 2023 to play for the regional championship, falling short of Harvest prep, 20-14. This year, the Tigers are starting off hot again with a pair of wins over Wheelersburg and Jackson, scoring an average of 44 points per game so far. Ironton faces Cabell Midland (West Virginia) on Saturday afternoon.
