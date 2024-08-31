Elbert 'Rock' Hill IV, nation's No. 1 cornerback, preparing to have fun with the recruitment process
AKRON, Ohio – Elbert "Rock" Hill IV of Archbishop Hoban is one of the most sought after recruits and one of Ohio’s top high school football players in the 2026 class. And Hill IV is going to enjoy his recruitment process as much as he can.
"I am just out having fun with my recruitment right now," Hill IV said after Hoban defeated Don Bosco Prep 21-7 on Friday night.
That process resumed on Saturday, as Hill made the trip down I-71 to Columbus to watch Ohio State take on Akron in their season opener at Ohio Stadium.
"I'm very excited to get back to Ohio State," Hill IV said on the eve of the game. "Every time I am up there, it is like family. They treat me very well up there. Me getting back up there to bond with the guys is great."
But Ohio State isn't the only school interested in Hill IV, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior cornerback. His list of offers is nearly 30 schools deep and along with Ohio State, contains the likes of Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama and USC, just to name a few.
And the five-star recruit, ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Ohio’s 2026 class and the No. 1 cornerback in the country in 2026 by On3.com and the No. 3 recruit in Ohio in 2026 by 247Sports.com, is already planning visits to some of those schools.
"I know a couple of schools I am supposed to be going to but I don't know exact dates," Hill IV said. "I am going to an Oregon game, a Notre Dame game, a Penn State game and a couple more schools. I am just out having fun with my recruitment right now."
One of those school has already secured a commitment from the top defensive back in Ohio's 2025 class, as five-star safety Trey McNutt of Shaker Heights chose Oregon just a few weeks back. And McNutt didn't waste any time trying to recruit Hill IV.
"I was at (Trey's) after party after he committed," Hill IV said. "Me and Trey (have a) great bond. We talk a lot. He is trying to get me to Oregon so we will just see what happens in the future."
But having friends on a team isn't going to be the deciding factor in what school Hill IV picks, as he wants to go somewhere that he has a good connection with the coaching staff and has the chance for playing time as soon as possible.
"It's really just about the relationship with the coaches," Hill IV said. "(It's about) what school is going to invest into me and have me on the field early and have me out there ballin'."
Speaking of "ballin'," Hill IV did just that on Friday night in a 21-7 win over Don Bosco Prep when he made an acrobatic bobbling interception in the second quarter.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.
-- High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App