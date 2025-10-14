High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
After last week’s shakeup to the Midwest Region rankings, this week was fairly quiet. All 10 ranked teams won, as did most of the teams under consideration.
However, there are a couple of interesting matchups next week that could lead to changes in the rankings.
No. 6 St. Edward faces Archbishop Moeller, the former No. 1 team in Ohio, in a clash of Buckeye State titans. Meanwhile, a couple of interstate showdowns feature No. 5 Elder traveling to Indianapolis to face 7-1 Bishop Chatard, while No. 8 Archbishop Hoban takes on unbeaten Central York of Pennsylvania.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin).
High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (7-0) (No. 23 nationally)
Last week: Def. East English Village Prep (Detroit) 67-0
This week: Idle
2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Noblesville (Ind.) 42-7
This week: vs. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Joliet (Ill.) Catholic 35-7
This week: vs. Fenwick (Oak Park, Ill.)
4. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. St. John’s Jesuit (Toledo, Ohio) 48-7
This week: vs. Grand Ledge (Mich.)
5. Elder (Cincinnati) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 40-16
This week: at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
6. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Clarkson North (Ontario, Canada) 42-23
This week: vs. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
7. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) 42-14
This week: at Naperville (Ill.) North
8. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (6-1)
Last week: Def. Glenville (Ohio) 12-9
This week: vs. Central York (Pa.)
9. Avon (Ohio) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Steele (Amherst, Ohio) 34-0
This week: at Elyria (Ohio)
10. Maple Grove (Minn.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 42-21
This week: vs. Minnetonka (Minn.)
Under Consideration
Anderson (Cincinnati)
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
Brandon Valley (S.D.)
Brother Rice (Chicago)
Crown Point (Ind.)
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Hudsonville (Mich.)
Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)
New Palestine (Ind.)
Northwest (Waukee, Iowa)