High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
St. Edward’s 35-10 victory over Archbishop Moeller propelled the Eagles to the top of the High School on SI Ohio Top 25 and flip-flopped them with Elder in the Midwest Region rankings.
The Eagles now get another big matchup to close out regular-season play against No. 7 Archbishop Hoban.
Meanwhile, Lincoln-Way East’s loss to Naperville North dropped the Illinois team out of the rankings, with New Palestine joining Brownsburg to represent Indiana ahead of the kickoff of the Hoosier State’s sectional playoffs.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin).
1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (8-0) (No. 22 nationally)
Last week: Def. Martin Luther King (Detroit) 35-19
This week: at Bedford (Temperance, Mich.)
2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 35-7
This week: Idle
3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Fenwick (Oak Park, Ill.) 35-28
This week: at Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
4. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Grand Ledge (Mich.) 36-14
This week: at Martin Luther King (Detroit)
5. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) 35-10
This week: at No. 7 Archbishop Hoban
6. Elder (Cincinnati) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 28-7
This week: vs. De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, Mich.)
7. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Central York (Pa.) 46-21
This week: vs. No. 5 St. Edward
8. Avon (Ohio) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Avon Lake (Ohio) 43-12
This week: at Elyria (Ohio)
9. Maple Grove (Minn.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Minnetonka (Minn.) 30-14
This week: vs. Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.)
10. New Palestine (Ind.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Delta (Muncie, Ind.) 56-7
This week: Idle
Under Consideration
Anderson (Cincinnati)
Brandon Valley (S.D.)
Brother Rice (Chicago)
Crown Point (Ind.)
Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Hudsonville (Mich.)
Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)