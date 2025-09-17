High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our preseason Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
1. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (4-0)
2. Cass Tech (Detroit) (3-0)
3. Brownsburg (Ind.) (4-0)
4. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (3-0)
5. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (3-1)
6. St. Xavier (Cincinnati) (4-0)
7. Avon (Ohio) (3-1)
8. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (3-0)
9. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (3-0)
10. East St. Louis (Ill.) (0-2)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)
Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
Maple Grove (Minn.)
New Palestine (Ind.)
Northwest (Waukee, Iowa)