High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025

St. Edward takes over the top spot with East St. Louis' loss to Bishop Gorman.

St. Edward is the new No. 1 in this week's High School on SI Midwest Region rankings.
St. Edward is the new No. 1 in this week's High School on SI Midwest Region rankings. / Jeff Harwell, High School on SI

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our preseason Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).

1. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (4-0)

2. Cass Tech (Detroit) (3-0)

3. Brownsburg (Ind.) (4-0)

4. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (3-0)

5. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (3-1)

6. St. Xavier (Cincinnati) (4-0)

7. Avon (Ohio) (3-1)

8. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (3-0)

9. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (3-0)

10. East St. Louis (Ill.) (0-2)

Under Consideration

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)

Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Maple Grove (Minn.)

New Palestine (Ind.)

Northwest (Waukee, Iowa)

