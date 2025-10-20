Ohio High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections
in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On
SI's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Marion Local (9-0)
2. St. Henry (8-1)
3. Hillsdale (9-0)
4. Harding (8-0)
5. Eastern (9-0)
6. McDonald (9-0)
7. North Baltimore (5-0)
8. Lima Central Catholic (8-1)
9. Leipsic (8-1)
10. Mohawk (8-1)
11. Mogadore (8-1)
12. Waterford (7-2)
13. Edon (5-0)
14. Gibsonburg (7-2)
15. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3)
16. Symmes Valley (8-1)
17. Columbus Grove (6-3)
18. Cincinnati Country Day (8-1)
19. Notre Dame (5-2)
20. Ansonia (7-2)
21. Cincinnati College Prep Academy (7-2)
22. Monroeville (7-2)
23. East Palestine (7-2)
24. Minster (5-4)
25. Fisher Catholic (7-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Kirtland (9-0)
2. Crestview (9-0)
3. Fort Frye (7-1)
4. Archbold (8-1)
5. United (8-1)
6. Hopewell-Loudon (8-1)
7. Centerburg (8-1)
8. Paulding (9-0)
9. Fairview (8-1)
10. Colonel Crawford (8-1)
11. Mt. Gilead (8-1)
12. Margaretta (8-1)
13. Northeastern (8-1)
14. Bluffton (8-1)
15. West Jefferson (8-1)
16. Garaway (7-2)
17. Patrick Henry (7-2)
18. Ridgewood (8-1)
19. Smithville (7-2)
20. Tri-Village (9-0)
21. Toronto (8-1)
22. Dalton (6-3)
23. Anna (6-3)
24. Coldwater (6-3)
25. Mineral Ridge (7-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Wheelersburg (9-0)
2. Ironton (8-1)
3. Liberty Center (9-0)
4. Girard (9-0)
5. Cardinal Mooney (7-2)
6. Liberty-Benton (9-0)
7. Triway (8-1)
8. Genoa Area (8-1)
9. Nelsonville-York (9-0)
10. Poland Seminary (7-2)
11. Fredericktown (8-1)
12. Indian Lake (7-2)
13. Williamsburg (9-0)
14. Carlisle (7-2)
15. Miami East (8-1)
16. Columbus Academy (7-2)
17. Norwayne (7-2)
18. Fairview (7-2)
19. Zane Trace (7-2)
20. Barnesville (7-2)
21. Eastwood (7-2)
22. Graham Local (7-2)
23. Preble Shawnee (8-1)
24. Dawson-Bryant (7-2)
25. Liberty (7-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Shelby (8-0)
2. New Lexington (9-0)
3. Indian Valley (8-0)
4. Indian Hill (9-0)
5. Unioto (9-0)
6. West Branch (8-1)
7. Jonathan Alder (8-1)
8. Galion (8-1)
9. Clinton-Massie (8-1)
10. Valley View (8-1)
11. Bath (8-1)
12. Lake Catholic (7-2)
13. Taft (9-0)
14. Wyoming (8-1)
15. Perry (7-2)
16. Glenville (5-3)
17. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-2)
18. Norton (7-1)
19. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (8-1)
20. Streetsboro (7-2)
21. Hubbard (7-2)
22. Brookville (8-1)
23. Indian Creek (8-1)
24. Philo (6-3)
25. Clear Fork (6-3)
OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Canfield (9-0)
2. Bishop Watterson (8-0)
3. London (9-0)
4. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (8-0)
5. Badin (9-0)
6. Wapakoneta (9-0)
7. Tippecanoe (9-0)
8. Buckeye (9-0)
9. Steubenville (6-2)
10. Ursuline (2-0)
11. Licking Valley (9-0)
12. Tri-Valley (7-2)
13. Bloom-Carroll (7-2)
14. Lexington (8-1)
15. Jackson (7-2)
16. Hawken (8-1)
17. Miami Trace (8-1)
18. Hamilton Township (7-2)
19. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (7-1)
20. Chillicothe (6-3)
21. Copley (7-2)
22. Benedictine (7-2)
23. Athens (9-0)
24. Shawnee (6-3)
25. Buckeye Valley (6-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Archbishop Hoban (7-1)
2. Highland (8-0)
3. Walsh Jesuit (7-1)
4. Wadsworth (9-0)
5. Anderson (9-0)
6. Austintown-Fitch (7-1)
7. Washington Massillon (6-2)
8. Avon (7-1)
9. Ashland (9-0)
10. Big Walnut (7-1)
11. St. Francis DeSales (7-2)
12. Lake (7-2)
13. North Ridgeville (8-1)
14. Hudson (7-2)
15. Kings (8-1)
16. Canal Winchester (8-1)
17. La Salle (6-3)
18. Westerville South (7-2)
19. Worthington Kilbourne (7-2)
20. Hoover (7-2)
21. Garfield Heights (8-1)
22. Xenia (7-2)
23. Riverside (6-3)
24. Olmsted Falls (6-3)
25. Trotwood-Madison (6-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Elder (9-0)
2. St. Edward (8-1)
3. Olentangy Orange (9-0)
4. Mentor (9-0)
5. St. Xavier (7-2)
6. Archbishop Moeller (6-3)
7. McKinley (8-1)
8. Pickerington North (8-1)
9. Olentangy (8-1)
10. Perrysburg (8-1)
11. Lincoln (7-2)
12. Princeton (8-1)
13. Findlay (6-2)
14. Upper Arlington (7-2)
15. Olentangy Liberty (6-3)
16. Whitmer (7-2)
17. Troy (7-2)
18. Lebanon (7-2)
19. Winton Woods (7-2)
20. Strongsville (7-2)
21. Middletown (7-2)
22. Jackson (5-4)
23. Springboro (6-3)
24. Lakota East (6-3)
25. Berea-Midpark (5-4)