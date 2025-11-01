Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with first round playoff action on Friday, October 31, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - October 31, 2025
Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Anna 54, Deer Park 15
Anthony Wayne 42, Start 21
Archbishop Alter 35, Bellbrook 7
Archbishop McNicholas 35, Chillicothe 14
Ashland 56, Mt. Vernon 21
Bellevue 12, Clyde 6
Berea-Midpark 48, Cleveland Heights 24
Bloom-Carroll 21, Linden-McKinley 14
Boardman 38, Riverside 28
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 34, Clay 14
Brookville 30, Bishop Fenwick 12
Buckeye Valley 42, Athens 13
Caldwell 42, Grove City Christian 7
Canfield 46, Berkshire 7
Carey 16, Patrick Henry 7
Carlisle 35, West Liberty-Salem 0
Cedarville 41, Portsmouth 37
Central Catholic 35, Ontario 0
Circleville 31, Philo 14
Clinton-Massie 51, Taylor 21
Cloverleaf 42, Bay 35
Coldwater 48, Covington 0
Colonel Crawford 35, Eastern 7
Conotton Valley 78, Bishop Rosecrans 46
Dalton 43, Columbiana 7
Danville 54, Steubenville 0
East 19, Benedictine 7
East 43, Canton South 21
East Canton 28, Lisbon Anderson 21
East Palestine 36, Western Reserve 35
Edon 28, Edgerton 21
Fairfield Union 22, Heath 3
Fairview 42, Tinora 6
Fairview 51, Fredericktown 41
Fort Recovery 34, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 8
Garaway 49, Mineral Ridge 7
Geneva 46, Alliance 12
Gibsonburg 61, Ridgedale 8
Granville 30, Sheridan 28
Green 21, Garfield Heights 6
Groveport-Madison 20, Lincoln 13
Hamilton Township 40, Independence 12
Harrison 40, Butler 7
Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14
Hoover 50, Northland 6
Hudson 27, South 0
Jackson 24, Brunswick 17
John F. Kennedy 42, St. Paul 27
Johnstown-Monroe 51, Indian Creek 37
Kenston 34, Madison 8
La Salle 28, Turpin 27
Lakota East 59, Oak Hills 47
Lakota West 30, Hamilton 0
Lebanon 22, Fairmont 21
Lehman Catholic 50, Minster 48
Liberty 25, Claymont 7
Liberty-Benton 49, Delta 13
Lima Senior 62, Aiken 20
Malvern 34, St. John 0
Manchester 45, Edison 14
Maple Heights 42, Chardon 33
Mariemont 31, North College Hill 12
Medina 28, Strongsville 25
Memorial 36, Copley 34
Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8
Mohawk 41, Montpelier 6
Morgan 43, Dawson-Bryant 22
New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8
Nordonia 27, Twinsburg 24
North Union 21, Greeneview 6
Norton 63, Edgewood 13
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 35, Hubbard 13
Oak Harbor 32, Eastwood 26
Olentangy Berlin 12, Grove City 7
Olentangy Liberty 35, Newark 14
Olmsted Falls 69, Ross 38
Orrville 35, Clear Fork 28
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arlington 21
Perkins 51, Clearview 7
Perrysburg 24, St. Ignatius 17
Port Clinton 35, Edison 0
Portsmouth 32, Amanda-Clearcreek 13
Portsmouth West 30, Summit Country Day 6
Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26
Ridgewood 28, Newcomerstown 6
Rock Hill 47, Dayton Christian 28
Rocky River 20, Midview 15
Salem 21, Northwest 15
Seneca East 15, Woodmore 13
Shawnee 19, Holy Name 10
Smithville 42, Tinora 6
Springfield 35, Marysville 6
St. Francis de Sales 33, Valley Forge 7
Strasburg-Franklin 28, Lucas 14
Streetsboro 35, West Geauga 21
Talawanda 56, Goshen 28
Toronto 41, Grandview Heights 0
Trimble 28, South Gallia 22
Union Local 28, Africentric Early College 12
Upper Arlington 37, Westerville Central 0
Walnut Ridge 58, Worthington Kilbourne 42
Washington 56, New Richmond 35
Wayne 36, Westland 6
Western Reserve 36, Bluffton 31
Westerville South 14, Louisville 10
Wickliffe 17, Springfield 15
Winton Woods 39, Little Miami 6
Withrow 45, Piqua 0
Wyoming 38, Roger Bacon 13
Zane Trace 48, Valley 0