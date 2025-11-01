High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from the First Round of Ohio high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

St. Francis DeSales running back tackles Olentangy Berlin quarterback during Week 1 of high school football at DeSales High School on Aug. 22, 2025.
St. Francis DeSales running back tackles Olentangy Berlin quarterback during Week 1 of high school football at DeSales High School on Aug. 22, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with first round playoff action on Friday, October 31, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Anna 54, Deer Park 15

Anthony Wayne 42, Start 21

Archbishop Alter 35, Bellbrook 7

Archbishop McNicholas 35, Chillicothe 14

Ashland 56, Mt. Vernon 21

Bellevue 12, Clyde 6

Berea-Midpark 48, Cleveland Heights 24

Bloom-Carroll 21, Linden-McKinley 14

Boardman 38, Riverside 28

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 34, Clay 14

Brookville 30, Bishop Fenwick 12

Buckeye Valley 42, Athens 13

Caldwell 42, Grove City Christian 7

Canfield 46, Berkshire 7

Carey 16, Patrick Henry 7

Carlisle 35, West Liberty-Salem 0

Cedarville 41, Portsmouth 37

Central Catholic 35, Ontario 0

Circleville 31, Philo 14

Clinton-Massie 51, Taylor 21

Cloverleaf 42, Bay 35

Coldwater 48, Covington 0

Colonel Crawford 35, Eastern 7

Conotton Valley 78, Bishop Rosecrans 46

Dalton 43, Columbiana 7

Danville 54, Steubenville 0

East 19, Benedictine 7

East 43, Canton South 21

East Canton 28, Lisbon Anderson 21

East Palestine 36, Western Reserve 35

Edon 28, Edgerton 21

Fairfield Union 22, Heath 3

Fairview 42, Tinora 6

Fairview 51, Fredericktown 41

Fort Recovery 34, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 8

Garaway 49, Mineral Ridge 7

Geneva 46, Alliance 12

Gibsonburg 61, Ridgedale 8

Granville 30, Sheridan 28

Green 21, Garfield Heights 6

Groveport-Madison 20, Lincoln 13

Hamilton Township 40, Independence 12

Harrison 40, Butler 7

Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14

Hoover 50, Northland 6

Hudson 27, South 0

Jackson 24, Brunswick 17

John F. Kennedy 42, St. Paul 27

Johnstown-Monroe 51, Indian Creek 37

Kenston 34, Madison 8

La Salle 28, Turpin 27

Lakota East 59, Oak Hills 47

Lakota West 30, Hamilton 0

Lebanon 22, Fairmont 21

Lehman Catholic 50, Minster 48

Liberty 25, Claymont 7

Liberty-Benton 49, Delta 13

Lima Senior 62, Aiken 20

Malvern 34, St. John 0

Manchester 45, Edison 14

Maple Heights 42, Chardon 33

Mariemont 31, North College Hill 12

Medina 28, Strongsville 25

Memorial 36, Copley 34

Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8

Mohawk 41, Montpelier 6

Morgan 43, Dawson-Bryant 22

New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8

Nordonia 27, Twinsburg 24

North Union 21, Greeneview 6

Norton 63, Edgewood 13

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 35, Hubbard 13

Oak Harbor 32, Eastwood 26

Olentangy Berlin 12, Grove City 7

Olentangy Liberty 35, Newark 14

Olmsted Falls 69, Ross 38

Orrville 35, Clear Fork 28

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arlington 21

Perkins 51, Clearview 7

Perrysburg 24, St. Ignatius 17

Port Clinton 35, Edison 0

Portsmouth 32, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Portsmouth West 30, Summit Country Day 6

Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26

Ridgewood 28, Newcomerstown 6

Rock Hill 47, Dayton Christian 28

Rocky River 20, Midview 15

Salem 21, Northwest 15

Seneca East 15, Woodmore 13

Shawnee 19, Holy Name 10

Smithville 42, Tinora 6

Springfield 35, Marysville 6

St. Francis de Sales 33, Valley Forge 7

Strasburg-Franklin 28, Lucas 14

Streetsboro 35, West Geauga 21

Talawanda 56, Goshen 28

Toronto 41, Grandview Heights 0

Trimble 28, South Gallia 22

Union Local 28, Africentric Early College 12

Upper Arlington 37, Westerville Central 0

Walnut Ridge 58, Worthington Kilbourne 42

Washington 56, New Richmond 35

Wayne 36, Westland 6

Western Reserve 36, Bluffton 31

Westerville South 14, Louisville 10

Wickliffe 17, Springfield 15

Winton Woods 39, Little Miami 6

Withrow 45, Piqua 0

Wyoming 38, Roger Bacon 13

Zane Trace 48, Valley 0

