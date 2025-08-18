High School On SI Ohio High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
With schools starting back up and the days of summer growing shorter, High School on SI takes a look at the top 25 high school football teams in Ohio as the 2025 season draws close.
The high school football season kicks off in Ohio on Thursday, August 22.
Teams in all Divisions I-VII are eligible for inclusion on the list, with all seven defending state champions finding their way into the rankings.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Preseason Top 25
1. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders
Last season: 14-2, Division I state runner-up
The Cursaders will ride the right arm of 2024 Ohio Mr. Football Matt Ponatoski as they try to win their first state title since going back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. Moeller finished last season as the runner-up in Division I.
2. St. Edward Eagles
Last season: 9-6, Division I state semifinalist
The streak had to end sometime, and St. Edward's state championship run of three straight Division I state titles did just that last season when the Eagles fell to eventual state champion Olentangy Liberty in the state semifinals. The offensive line should continue to be a bright spot for the Eagles, as they will block for the running back duo of Brandon White and Tyrese Buchanan.
3. Archbishop Hoban Knights
Last season: 12-3, Division II state semifinalist
One of the most successful programs in the state over the last decade, this season looks to be no different for the Knights, who have stars all over the place. Hoban is led defensively by four-star defensive back Elbert "Rock" Hil (USC commit) and three-star defensive end Ace Brown (Colorado State commit), while the offense features four-star left tackle Sam Greer (Ohio State commit) and four-star wide receiver Payton Cook (Louisville commit). Plus the Knights have four-star recruit Brayton Feister playing both sides of the ball. Oh yeah, they also added firepower on the offense with the transfers of quarterback Nick Kinsey (Stillwater High School in Minnesota) and running back Jance Henry (Central Valley High School in Pennsylvania).
4. St. Xavier Bombers
Last season: 10-4, Division I regional finalist
After a run to the regional finals last season, the Bombers will have to answer some questions on offense early, but can rely on their defense to help them win games. St. Xavier is led defensively by its linebacking corps, which is comprised of a quartet of Power 4 recruits in Kobe Clapper (Notre Dame), Brayden Reilly (Northwestern), Aden Reeder (Wisconsin) and Daniel Vollmer (Vanderbilt).
5. Avon Eagles
Last season: 16-0, Division II state champion
The Eagles finally got past Hoban last season in the Division II state playoffs, which helped propel them to the first state title is school history. While a lot of starters have graduated from that state title team, Avon will be led by four-star safety Jakob Weathersppon, who is committed to North Carolina.
6. Anderson Raptors
Last season: 15-1, Division II state runner-up
The bid for a perfect season had to end for one of the two teams in the 2024 Division II state championship game, as Avon defeated Anderson 20-13. The prolific offense (45 points per game) graduated quarterback Justice Burnam and running back Durrell Turner but picked up a transfer in Milford running back Jordan Davis. The defense will be led by a pair of four-star recruits in cornerback Ace Alston and edge rusher Antoine Higgins, who are both uncommitted juniors.
7. Massillon Tigers
Last season: 13-2, Division II regional finalist
The 2023 Division II state champions saw their title defense end in a loss to Big Walnut in the regional finals, but the Tigers will once again be a team to contend with come November. Massillon's schedule features games against teams from Georgia, Texas, Noew York, Missouri and Texas, with all but their regular season finale being played at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, giving the backers of the orange and black plenty of chances to cheer on their Tigers.
8. Glenville Tarblooders
Last season: 11-4, Division IV state semifinalist
After falling short in the Division IV state semifinals last season, the 2022 and 2023 state champions look to bounce back and will be led by one of the best defenses inNortheast Ohio, if not the entire state. The Tarblooders will be led defensively by linebacker Cincere Johnson, and the Ohio State commit accumulated 205 tackles a season ago with 41 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
9. Lakota West Firebirds
Last season: 11-2, Division I regional semifinalist
The Firebirds have had at least a share of four of the past five Greater Miami Cnference titles, including. ashare with Princeton last season. A defense that allowed less than 10 points a game will have to retool with the graduation of six seniors, but one player who returns is Illinois linebacker Cam Thomas at linebacker.
10. Olentangy Liberty Patriots
Last season: 14-2, Division I state champion
The Patriots ran the postseason guantlet last season, with perhaps one of the most impressive resumes as they defeated three-time defending state champion St. Edward in the state semifinals and raised the trophy with a win over perennial powerhouse Moeller in the Division I state title game. Liberty will now have to replace a lot of pieces that helped it reach that stage if they hope to find themselves back in Canton.
11. Toledo Central Catholic Fighting Irish
Last season: 14-2, Division III state runner-up
The Fighting Irish look to return to the state championship game for the fourth straight season and have the players to help them do it. TCC is led by cornerback Victor Singleton (Texas A&M commit), tight end Preston Fryzel (Notre Dame commit) and wide receiver/defensive back Sharard Vaughn (Toledo commit).
12. Walsh Jesuit Warriors
Last season: 13-1, Division II regional finalist
Ohio Mr. football finalist Keller Moten is no longer taking the snaps for the Warriors, but they hope David Ternosky can step into the role for the regional finalists from a year ago. He has help on offense with Iowa State commit Milan Parris at wide receiver and a running back room that features Marty Tobin, Carlos Smith, Vinnie Courtand and Cade Romanini.
13. Bishop Watterson Eagles
Last season: 16-0, Division III state champion
The Eagles went a perfect 16-0 on their way to the Division III state title last season and they return 14 of the 22 starters from offense and defense. The returning starters include quarterback Drew Bellisari, who was named first-team All-Ohio after throwing for 2,106 yards, rushing for 732 yards and accounting for 44 total touchdowns.
14. Marion Local Flyers
Last season: 16-0, Division VIII state champion
The toughest team to place in these rankings, the Flyers have won a state title for four consecutive years and five times in the last six seasons and it almost feels disrespectful to have them outside of the top 10 with that resume. Marion Local enters this season with a 64-game winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.
15. Princeton Vikings
Last season: 10-3, Division I regional semifinalist
The Vikings dipped into the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in quarterback Lauris Barnes (Northwest), LaShawn Williams (Lakota West) and Zion Neal (Lakota East) on offense and Raymir Coney (Fairfield) on defense. The question will still be if they can beat Moeller and/or Lakota West, as Princeton is 42-9 over the past four seasons with six of those losses coming to those two.
16. Ursuline Fighting Irish
Last season: 13-2, Division III state semifinalist
A state semifinalist from a year ago, the Fighting Irish return 13 starters which includes record-setting wide receiver Devonte Taylor. The three-star recruit had 47 catches for 775 yards and a school-record 14 touchdowns last season. The eight returning defensive starters combined for more than 500 tackles and nearly 30 sacks in 2024.
17. Mentor Cardinals
Last season: 13-1, Division I regional finalist
The offense will miss quarterback Scotty Fox, but the Cardinals have a solid offensive foundation with tackles Landry Brede (North Carolina State commit) and Colin Prichard (Kent State commit) and center JoJo LoDuca (Navy commit) leading the way for running back Jackson Farley who ran for more than 1,900 yards and 22 scores last season. They also return Miami (OH) commit Justen Hodge at wide receiver after he hauled in 52 catches for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago.
18. Medina Highland Hornets
Last season: 13-1, Division III regional finalist
Having to replace four starters on the offensive line could be an issue for the Hornets, but running back Casey Myser will do everything he can to hide the growth in the trenches. Myser set a school record last season, rushing for 2,130 yards and finding the end zone 39 times on the ground.
19. Centerville Elks
Last season: 11-4, Division I state semifinalist
New head coach John Puckett hopes to pick up where Brent Ullery left off, which was leading the Elks to the Division I state semifinals. Puckett is no stranger to the program, however, as he has spent the past 11 seasons as the defensive coordinator.
20. Kirtland Hornets
Last season: 15-1, Division VI state runner-up
Like Marion Local, Kirtland had to be on this list due to its resume but just where to put the Hornets was the question. Tiger LaVerde has led the Hornets to the last weekend of the season eight straigh years, winning four state titles in that stretch.
21. Winton Woods Warriors
Last season: 10-2, Division I regional quarterfinalist
One of the best defenses in Southwest Ohio year after year, the Warriors held opponents to just 8.5 points per game last year and look to do the same again. The defense graduated three first-team All-Ohio honorees, but will be led by Jayden McKinney and Jaylen Mercer.
22. Big Walnut Golden Eagles
Last season: 13-2, Division II state semifinalist
The Golden Eagles will again rely on the running game, with first-team All-Ohio honoree Nolan Buirley, who ran for more than 2,100 yards and 29 touchdowns on 353 carries while grabbing 21 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
23. Coldwater Cavaliers
Last season: 15-1, Division VI state champions
It's a preseason ranking, so winning a state title should get you in and that's the case for the final three teams, starting with the Cavaliers. Coldwater defeated Kirtland 31-7 to win the title in Division VI a season ago with their only loss on the year coming to Marion Local.
24. Indian Valley Braves
Last season: 16-0, Division IV state champions
The Braves took home their first state title in undefeated fashion in 2024, and they return quarterback Grady Kinsey who tore up Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for 247 yards on the ground and four touchdowns plus the game-winning two-point conversion.
25. Ironton Fighting Tigers
Last season: 15-1, Division V state champions
Ironton won its first state title since 1989 last year with a 28-17 win over Liberty Center in the state title game.
