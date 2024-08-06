Ohio high school football: Top senior edge rusher recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started with the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs and senior linebackers. Now we take a look at the top edge rushers in Ohio's 2025 class.
It is a top-heavy class, with the top two players also ranked in side the top six players overall in the state. It is led by Justin Hill of Winton Woods (an Alabama commit) and Cedric Works of Northmont (a Kentucky commit).
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior edge rusher recruits in Ohio:
1. Justin Hill, Winton Woods; 6-foot-3, 220 pounds (No. 4 overall in Ohio's 2025 class)
Committed to Alabama
The first-team All-Ohio honoree had 36 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and a pair of firced fumbles as a junior after recording 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a sophomore. he also had an interception return for a score as a sophomore.
2. Cedric Works, Northmont; 6-foot-4, 220 pounds (No. 6 overall)
Committed to Kentucky
A second-team All-Ohio selection last season, he had 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to lead the Northmont defense.
3. Erik Gayle, Withrow; 6-foot-3, 215 pounds (No. 52 overall)
Committed to Illinois
Finished his junior season with 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks while being named second-team all-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference.
4. Jonah Hayes, Archbishop Moeller; 6-foot-6, 215 pounds (No. 79 overall)
Committed to Northwestern
Played in 11 games as a junior and made 14 tackles.
5. Marshon Gregory-Bey, Miamisburg; 6-foot-5, 230 pounds (No. 106 overall)
Committed to Akron
After making 17 total tackles as a junior, he committed to Akron over other Mid-American Conference schools like Bowling Green, Kent State and Miami (OH).
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh