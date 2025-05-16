High School

Ohio high school lacrosse team cancels season after tragic death of teammate

Action comes after Bay Village lax star succumbs to a fatal in-game injury

Tyler Rourke

Lacrosse players around Ohio gather to celebrate Dylan Veselic
Lacrosse players around Ohio gather to celebrate Dylan Veselic / Courtesy of Adam Burgy

In the aftermath of the tragic passing, last week, of 16 year old Dylan Veselic, who died two days after being struck in the back of the head by a lacrosse ball during a game against Olmstead Falls, the school has announced the cancellation of the rest of its lacrosse season.

Bay Village CIty School's District Athletic Director Matt Spellman made the announcement in a brief statement, posted on the Bay Village lacrosse X.com page.

"Following a period of thoughtful refelction this past weekend, the Bay High School Boys Lacrosse Team has made the decision to conclude its season," wrote Spellman

The Bay Village community, as well as the larger lacrosse community around the world, has come together to celebrate Dylan's life, memorializing him and raising over $36,000 for his family and loved ones, while a mealtrainer program has surpassed $120,000.

Right now the cause of death is identified as blunt force craniocervical injury, according to a report by beaconjournal.com

