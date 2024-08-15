Ohio’s top high school football players for 2024: Meet the edge rushers
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks, defensive linemen and running backs. Now we look at the state's top edge rushers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other edge rushers worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the 2024 season)
Keishaun Calhoun, Groveport-Madison, senior
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Calhoun is a three-star recruit who has committed to Indiana. Calhoun had 42 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss with two defensive touchdowns during last year’s regular season.
Elijah Durham-Smith, Pickerington North, junior
Considered a three-star prospect, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Durham-Smith has five offers including four from the Mid-American Conference.
Malachi Ervin, Pickerington North, junior
Listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Ervin has a list of offers that includes Massachusetts and four Mid-American Conference programs.
Erik Gayle, Withrow, senior
Gayle, who stands 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, has a list of 14 scholarship offers and is committed to Illinois. Last season, he finished with 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks.
Marshon Gregory-Bey, Miamisburg, senior
A 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, Gregory-Bey is an Akron commit who has six Mid-American Conference offers overall. He finished with 17 tackles a year ago as the Vikings went 8-4.
Jameil Hamm, Cleveland Heights, senior
After helping Cleveland Glenville go 13-3 and win the Division IV state championship while earning first-team all-state honors last fall, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder transferred to Cleveland Heights. Hamm, who is a three-star recruit, is committed to play for Miami University.
Myles Harrison, Pickerington Central, senior
Harrison is a three-star recruit with 12 scholarship offers and is committed to Buffalo. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder had 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss during the regular season.
Jonah Hayes, Archbishop Moeller, senior
Hayes is a 6-foot-6, 215-pounder and three-star prospect who has committed to Northwestern. Last fall, he battled injuries and posted 14 tackles as the Crusaders went 10-5 and were Division I state semifinalists.
Jackson Heims, Springfield, senior
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Heims holds a list of 11 scholarship offers, including from Kentucky and five Mid-American Conference programs. Last season, Heims was second-team all-state in Division I when he had 10 sacks as the Wildcats went 10-6 and were state runners-up.
Justin Hill, Winton Woods, senior
While helping Winton Woods go 8-4 last season, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder tallied 36 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles. Hill, who was first-team all-state a year ago, is considered a four-star prospect and has committed to play for Alabama.
Naim Jackson, Cincinnati LaSalle, senior
A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder is considering a list of 10 offers that includes Kentucky and Pittsburgh. Last season, he was second-team all-Greater Catholic League-South Division.
Khy’lek Jarrett, Princeton, senior
Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Jarrett has a list of eight offers that includes Boston College and West Virginia. He was honorable mention all-state in Division I last fall when he finished with 54 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Napoleon Jemison, Whitmer, senior
Jemison was the Northern Lakes League-Buckeye Division Defensive Player of the Year last season and first-team all-state in Division I as the Panthers went 7-4. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has a list of eight offers that includes Duke, Kentucky and West Virginia.
K’Vuone McNeal, Canton McKinley, senior
McNeal is a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who has offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Kent State and Grand Valley State. Last season, he was honorable mention all-state in Division I as he finished with 11 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.
Jaylen Mercer, Winton Woods, sophomore
Already one of the top recruits in the 2027 class, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Mercer has a list of 12 scholarship offers that includes Michigan State, Penn State and USC.
Derrick Singletary, Middletown, junior
Singletary, who stands 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, has offers from a list of schools that includes Kentucky and three from the Mid-American Conference. A Bishop Fenwick transfer, Singletary was second-team all-Southwest District last season when he finished with 65 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack.
Caden Turner, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, junior
Last season, Turner finished with 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Turner, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, has offers from Appalachian State and Bowling Green.
Ty Watkins, Cincinnati Mt. Healthy, senior
A three-star recruit who has a list of nine offers that includes five from the Mid-American Conference, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder also plays at tight end. Last season, Watkins finished with 5.5 sacks as the Fighting Owls went 8-3.
Elijah Williams-Dixon, Millersburg West Holmes, senior
Last fall, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Williams-Dixon earned second-state all-state honors in Division IV when he finished with 105 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Cedric Works, Northmont, senior
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Works is a four-star prospect who has 17 offers and has committed to Kentucky. Last season, Works was second-team all-state in Division II when he finished with 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
