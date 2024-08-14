Ohio’s top high school football players for 2024: Meet the running backs
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school football.
We started with the quarterbacks and defensive linemen. Now we look at the state's top ball carriers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH to discuss the other running backs worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Shahn Alston, Painesville Harvey, junior
With a list of 18 scholarship offers that includes Auburn, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Alston is one of Ohio’s top recruits in the 2026 class. He rushed for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns while earning third-team all-state honors in Division III last season.
Julian Baker, Miami Trace, sophomore
Following an impactful freshman season that helped put him on the radar of college recruiters, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Baker already holds offers from a list of five schools that includes North Carolina State and Purdue.
Cornell Beard, Shaker Heights, senior
Last season, the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder rushed for 1,362 yards and 23 touchdowns while earning second-team all-state honors as the Red Raiders went 7-4. Beard has received interest from Brown and Dartmouth, as well as three other schools.
Taizaun Burns, Gahanna Lincoln, senior
A 5-foot-11, 150-pounder, Burns transferred to Gahanna for his final prep season and has been offered by a list of six schools that includes Akron, Kentucky and Marshall. Burns made second-team all-state in Division IV for Columbus East last fall when he rushed for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for 894 yards and six touchdowns.
Marquise Davis, Cleveland Heights, senior
A Kentucky commit and four-star recruit, the 6-foot, 210-pound Davis rushed for 2,228 yards and 35 touchdowns while being named one of the state’s Players of the Year in Division I and runner-up for Ohio’s Mr. Football Award. He also finished with three interceptions on defense while helping the Tigers go 11-2 last fall.
Ja’meir Gamble, Massillon, senior
Last season, Gamble rushed for 954 yards and five touchdowns and added 106 yards and a touchdown receiving while helping the Tigers win the Division II state championship. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Gamble holds offers from Central Michigan and Temple.
Isaiah Garrett, Winton Woods, sophomore
Garrett showed his potential early last season when he rushed for 423 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry with six touchdowns, through his first five games before an injury derailed most of the remainder of his season. He has offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue and West Virginia.
Jayel Harris, Purcell Marian, senior
A three-star recruit who stands 6-foot, 180 pounds, Harris has committed to Central Michigan. Last season, he was first-team all-state in Division V when he rushed for 1,664 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Cavaliers went 10-3.
Nino Hill, Canton McKinley, junior
A 6-foot, 185-pounder, Hill is a three-star prospect who has 11 scholarship offers including from Ohio State and is committed to Buffalo. Over the past two seasons, Hill has combined to rush for 1,995 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Bo Jackson, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, senior
A four-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2025 class according to , Jackson has committed to Ohio State. Last season, the 6-foot, 205-pounder rushed for more than 1,700 yards with 28 touchdowns and was first-team all-state in Division III.
Kevin Jordan, Elyria, senior
Although the Pioneers went just 1-10 last season, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Jordan rushed for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns while earning honorable mention all-state honors in Division I.
Robert Lathon, Bishop Hartley, junior
Lathon is a 6-foot, 210-pounder who is considered a three-star prospect and has a list of 11 scholarship offers that includes Kentucky and Purdue. Last season, Lathon was a second-team all-state honoree in Division IV when he rushed for 1,723 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Rod Love, Padua Franciscan, senior
A 5-foot-9, 175-pounder, Love is a three-star prospect who has a list of six offers that includes Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan. Love was second-team all-state in Division III last season when he rushed for 1,346 yards and 18 touchdowns on 166 carries while playing in eight games.
Kentrell Rinehart, Westland, senior
Rinehart was first-team all-state in Division IV last season for Columbus Bishop Ready before transferring in the offseason. A North Carolina State commit and three-star recruit, Rinehart rushed for 2,837 yards and 42 touchdowns and finished with 3,003 all-purpose yards with 46 total scores a year ago.
Jonathan Stevens, Westerville North, senior
Considered a three-star athlete who also plays at safety, the 6-foot, 180-pounder has a list of 12 offers and is committed to play for Northwestern. Stevens rushed for 323 yards on 55 carries, had 16 catches for 180 yardsand added 200 yards in return yards in addition to having three interceptions a season ago.
Ziaire Stevens, Akron East, senior
Stevens is a 5-foot-10, 185-pounder who is a three-star prospect and has committed to Purdue. Last season, Stevens earned first-team all-state honors in Division II when he rushed for 2,001 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Michael Taylor, Pickerington North, senior
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Stevens is a three-star prospect who has committed to Ohio University. Taylor rushed for 912 yards and 13 touchdowns on 138 carries a season ago when the Panthers finished 11-2.
Jayden Wallace, Dresden Tri-Valley, senior
A first-team all-state honoree in Division III a year ago, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Wallace is coming off a season in which he rushed for more than 1,700 yards and added 40 receptions while scoring 30 touchdowns.
Grant Washington, St. Ignatius, senior
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Washington rushed for 629 yards and three touchdowns and added 186 yards on 17 receptions a year ago. Washington originally was committed to Central Michigan before changing his commitment to Minnesota in June.
Brandon White, St. Edward, junior
White closed last season with three consecutive games of 200-plus rushing yards, including in a 31-21 Division I state final win over Springfield. Listed at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds and with five scholarship offers, White rushed for nearly 1,500 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns and added five receiving scores while making second-team all-state.
