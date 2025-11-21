St. Xavier at Elder: Live Score Updates from Ohio High School Playoff Clash in Cincinnati
The big stage just got bigger, gigantic in fact.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division 1, Region 4 championship game between Elder and St. Xavier has been moved to Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, to accommodate the huge fan interest in this contest.
Game Preview
Elder comes in undefeated (12-0) and ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School Football Top 25 state rankings, but the Panthers can expect a tough challenge from No. 9 St. Xavier, which comes in with a 9-2 record. Elder has won three of the last four meetings between the teams, including a 23-13 victory earlier this year.
St. X's strenth lied on the defensive side of the ball where it is led by a trio of high profile recruits:
- Kobe Clapper, Notre Dame
- Aden Reeder, Michigan
- Brayden Reilly, Clemson
On a five game win streak, the Bombers will rely that defensive until to propel and strong Elder offense, led by quarterback Kade Estep and running back Tommy Becker.
Estep has passed for 3,048 yards and 22 touchdowns this fall, while Becker is the leading rusher on the Greater Cincinnati League (GCL) in 2025.
Pick 'Em Challenge
Live Updates
(Refresh throughout the game for live updates, scores, key plays and analysis.)
