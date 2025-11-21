High School

St. Xavier at Elder: Live Score Updates from Ohio High School Playoff Clash in Cincinnati

The Bombers will play their Division 1-Region 4 title game in Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals

Gary Adornato

Elder will faces St. Xavier at Cincinnati's Playcor Stadium for the Division I-Region 4 championship.
Elder will faces St. Xavier at Cincinnati's Playcor Stadium for the Division I-Region 4 championship. / Michael Noyes

The big stage just got bigger, gigantic in fact.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division 1, Region 4 championship game between Elder and St. Xavier has been moved to Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, to accommodate the huge fan interest in this contest.

Game Preview

Elder comes in undefeated (12-0) and ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School Football Top 25 state rankings, but the Panthers can expect a tough challenge from No. 9 St. Xavier, which comes in with a 9-2 record. Elder has won three of the last four meetings between the teams, including a 23-13 victory earlier this year.

St. X's strenth lied on the defensive side of the ball where it is led by a trio of high profile recruits:

  • Kobe Clapper, Notre Dame
  • Aden Reeder, Michigan
  • Brayden Reilly, Clemson

On a five game win streak, the Bombers will rely that defensive until to propel and strong Elder offense, led by quarterback Kade Estep and running back Tommy Becker.

Estep has passed for 3,048 yards and 22 touchdowns this fall, while Becker is the leading rusher on the Greater Cincinnati League (GCL) in 2025.

Pick 'Em Challenge

Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em Challenge

Live Updates

(Refresh throughout the game for live updates, scores, key plays and analysis.)

1

2

3

4

F

St. Xavier

Elder

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Ohio