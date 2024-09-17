Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (9/17/2024)
It seems as if nobody wants to be the top team in Ohio high school football this season.
For the second week in a row, the top team in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25 fell this past weekend, as Archbishop Moeller lost to Mallard Creek (North Carolina) 21-14 in overtime. The loss by the Crusaders means that we will have a change at the top of the rankings for the third straight week.
This week, St. Edward finds itself in the No. 1 spot for the second time this season, while Massillon moves back up to No. 2. The two teams will face each other this Friday at First Federal Lakewood Stadium and High School on SI Ohio will be there live with updates throughout the game.
For the first time this season, there are no newcomers in the rankings, as all 25 teams from last week remain in the rankings this week.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO POWER 25
1. St. Edward, Lakewood (3-1)
Last Week: 2
Down going into the fourth, St. Edward rumbled back with 10 unanswered points to defeat Elder, 24-17. Junior Tyrese Buchanan had a career night, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner in the fourth. Next up for St. Edward is...
2. Massillon (3-1)
Last Week: 3
It was all Tigers as Massillon defeated Canisius (New York), 41-7. The Tigers found any way to score as they posted a pick-six, a scoop-and-score, and even a punt return for a touchdown against the team from Buffalo. Jacques Carter was a favorite target of Jalen Slaughter, with 4 catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Massillon heads to St. Edward on Friday night for No. 1 vs. No. 2.
3. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (3-1)
Last Week: 4
It was a front seven performance for the ages as Archbishop Hoban defeated Akron East, 42-6. There was nowhere for the East running game to go except backwards as they finished the night with minus-33 yards rushing. Trent Hayden threw for two touchdowns while fellow Hoban quarterback Ethan Roksandich ran for three touchdowns. The Knights will host St. Ignatius on Friday night.
4. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (3-1)
Last Week: 1
It appears the top spot in the High School on SI Ohio Power 25 is cursed as Archbishop Moeller falls in overtime to Mallard Creek (North Carolina), 21-14. A Roman Mason touchdown sent the game into overtime. However, the Mallard Creek defense came up big in the overtime and a Curtis Clark 21-yard touchdown reception resulted in the Crusaders suffering their first loss of the season. Moeller will open Greater Catholic League South play on Friday at No. 15 St. Xavier.
5. Toledo Central Catholic (3-1)
Last Week: 5
Toledo Central Catholic posted a shutout victory over Brother Rice (Michigan), 37-0. The Irish had a cerberus at running back with Anthony Sylvester, Tyler Morgan, and Jerome Davis all putting up at least 40 rushing yards and one touchdown each. The Irish defense held Brother Rice to 64 yards of total offense. TCC will face Warren De La Salle (Michigan) on Friday night.
6. Avon (4-0)
Last Week: 6
No close victories this week for Avon as they summoned the running clock against Elyria, 58-0. Nolan Good was 10-of-14 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. The Eagles host North Ridgeville in their fourth straight home game this Friday night.
7. Marion Local, Maria Stein (4-0)
Last Week: 9
Marion Local scored on every offensive possession and one defensive possession in their 71-0 win over Delphos St. John's. Justin Knouff connected with Victor Hoelscher for four touchdowns on the night while Drew Lause ran for two more. The Flyers host New Bremen this Friday night.
8. Chardon (3-0)
Last Week: 8
Chardon was off this week, but will host last season's Division III state runner-up No. 20 Bishop Watterson on Friday night.
9. Princeton, Cincinnati (3-1)
Last Week: 7
As they say, a win is a win. That could not be more true for Princeton as they escaped Lakota East, 17-16. Lakota East regained the lead with three minutes left on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zion Neal from Jamison Kitna, son of head coach and former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna. However, a meticulous drive took the Vikings to the Lakota East 2-yard-line where Cole Kimble kicked the game winning field goal as time expired. Princeton returns home to face Mason on Friday night.
10. Lakota West, West Chester (3-1)
Last Week: 10
Lakota West defeated Fairfield, 50-14, in Greater Miami Conference play on Friday night. Sam Wiles was a true dual threat, throwing for 216 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 128 yards. Braydon Johnson was a fantasy football owner's dream, scoring four touchdowns on just 10 touches on the night. Lakota West heads back on the road to face an undefeated Middletown squad on Friday night.
11. Anderson, Cincinnati (4-0)
Last Week: 12
The Raptors played the whole second half with a running clock in their 41-7 win over Lebanon. Durrell Turner led the rushing attack with 108 yards and four touchdowns. Trace Jallick was Justice Burnam's favorite target, hauling in eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. Anderson will host Kings on Friday night.
12. Wadsworth (4-0)
Last Week: 13
Brysen Hall is already rewriting the record books at Wadsworth as the Grizzlies defeat Twinsburg, 55-10. The freshman quarterback tied a school record with five touchdown passes on the night, going 23-of-30 for 327 yards. The Grizzlies finished the night with 553 yards of total offense in their Suburban League National Conference opener. Wadsworth is at Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Friday night.
13. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (4-0)
Last Week: 14
Walsh Jesuit keeps climbing the rankings, this time following at 42-7 win over St. Ignatius. Quarterback Keller Moten threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns on the night where Walsh retired Mike Vrabel's No. 84. Moten added 97 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Walsh will host Firestone on Friday night.
14. Elder, Cincinnati (3-1)
Last Week: 11
Elder fell to then-No. 2 St. Edward, 24-17. Derek Uran was a menace on defense with seven tackles and a 31-yard pick-six in the third quarter. Elder will play five of their final six games at home, beginning with St. Xavier (Kentucky) on Friday night.
15. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (3-1)
Last Week: 15
St. Xavier put on their best all-around performance of the season in a 31-7 win over Withrow. Daniel Vollmer led the offensive charge with a pair of rushing touchdowns while his teammates came up with turnovers and blocked punts on the other side of the ball. The Bombers open Greater Catholic League South play on Friday when they host No. 4 Archbishop Moeller.
16. Perkins, Sandusky (4-0)
Last Week: 16
While it wasn't their usual shutout, the Perkins' defense came through in the Pirates' 28-22 win over Harvest Prep. Mikey Young and Joey Diederich both tallied pick-sixes in the first quarter, two of the Pirates' four defensive interceptions on the night. Sam Schweinfurth hit Isaac Bunts with a screen pass that he took 37 yards late in the third for the decisive touchdown. Perkins is at Bellevue on Friday night.
17. Ursuline, Youngstown (4-0)
Last Week: 17
It was all Ursuline as the Irish defeated Youngstown East, 40-6. On the first play of the game, Ursuline took the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and never looked back. DC Ferrell added two touchdown passes as the Irish summoned the running clock at halftime. Ursuline is at Warren G. Harding this Friday night.
18. Wapakoneta (4-0)
Last Week: 19
Wapakoneta made it four straight in their rivalry against St. Marys with a 28-14 win. Caleb Moyer was 6-of-11 for 176 yards and three touchdowns while Dominik Osborne hit the century mark, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown. Wapakoneta will host Van Wert on Friday night.
19. Coldwater (4-0)
Last Week: 20
The Cavaliers defeated Anna, 34-18. Baylen Blockberger led the offense, going 18-of-26 for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Welsch hauled in six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Coldwater is at Minster this Friday night.
20. Bishop Watterson (4-0)
Last Week: 23 Bishop Watterson posted a third road victory, 51-7 over Tiffin Columbian. Zack Weber was unstoppable, carrying the ball seven times for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Bishop Watterson will head to No. 8 Chardon in a Power 25 showdown this Friday night.
21. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, Cleveland (4-0)
Last Week: 22
Villa Angela-St. Joseph earns its highest profile win of the season, defeating Kenston, 53-35. After going into halftime tied at 22-22, it was all Vikings in the second half. VASJ returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. A three-and-out, a blocked punt, and two rushing touchdowns later, the Vikings were in control and never looked back. VASJ is at Cleveland Central Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
22. Olentangy Liberty, Powell (3-1)
Last Week: 18
Olentangy Liberty dropped their first contest of the season to Olentangy Berlin, 22-21. The Bears scored with under a minute in the fourth and elected to go for two. Aiden Eviston connected with Colton Less on the two-point conversion on the decisive play. The Patriots will host Dublin Jerome on Friday night.
23. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (4-0)
Last Week: 21
Winton Woods remained undefeated with a 31-0 win at Turpin. The Warriors' front seven was suffocating, holding Turpin to 36 rushing yards on 19 carries while getting seven tackles for loss. Winton Woods hosts Walnut Hills on Friday night.
24. Ironton (4-0)
Last Week: 24
Ironton cruised to victory over St. Francis (New York), 56-19. Brayden Schreck led the Tigers' offense with four passing touchdowns while Brycen Mullins capped off the first half with a pick-six from midfield. Ironton will host Bishop Hartley on Friday night.
25. Liberty Center (4-0)
Last Week: 25
Liberty Center wins their Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener, 51-0 over Archbold. Quarterback Grady Miller passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, all in the first half. Garrison Kruse got in on the action with 6 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers host Swanton Friday night.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards throughout the season.
