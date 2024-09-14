Live score updates: St. Edward hosts Elder in state-ranked Ohio high school football showdown
LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Two of the top Ohio high school football teams will meet on Saturday afternoon as St. Edward hosts Elder.
St. Edward, ranked No. 2 in the latest High School on SI Ohio state rankings and No. 21 in the High School on SI national rankings, has won six straight games over Elder, who comes into the game ranked No. 11 in the state.
St. Edward, the three-time defending OHSAA Division I state champion, is 2-1 and coming off a 38-21 loss to Boyle Couhnty (Kentucky) last week. Elder enters the game a perfect 3-0, having defeated Springboro 30-6 last week.
The game kicks off from First Federal Lakewood Stadium at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, September 14.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts.
-- Ryan Isley
