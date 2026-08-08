Troubling Trend Continues as One More Ohio High School Cancels 2026 Football Season

The growing number of high school football programs unable to field varsity teams in 2026 has claimed another victim.

Participation Numbers Fall Short

Oberlin High School announced it has canceled its varsity football season after participation numbers dropped below a level the district determined was safe to compete, leaving players — particularly seniors — scrambling to salvage their final season.

According to the Oberlin City School District, 14 students attended a football interest meeting on July 29, giving administrators optimism the Phoenix would have enough players to move forward. But when mandatory preseason camp opened Aug. 3, only six to eight players reported.

Athletic director Julian Acosta-Gorman said the district explored every reasonable option before concluding it could not safely field a varsity team with such limited participation.

The decision makes Oberlin the latest school this preseason to cancel varsity football because of low numbers, continuing a troubling national trend that has affected programs in several states, including Ohio, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, among others.

Parents Frustrated By Timing Of Decision

For Oberlin families, however, the decision is deeply personal.

Barbara Boone, whose son Brian is entering his senior season, told WKYC.com the cancellation was devastating after years of commitment to the program.

"My son has played his heart out for this school and this district," Boone said. "We're upset. I just feel like we weren't told."

Boone said her family has long supported the program, even after Brian suffered a torn ACL during his sophomore season. The cancellation, she said, has taken away milestones every senior football player anticipates.

"I watched my son on Wednesday break down because this is his senior year and it's been ripped from him," Boone told the station.

Another parent, Jennifer Brown, said families believed the season would continue after players had recently received helmets, jersey numbers and other equipment.

"We were all led to believe that we were going to have a season all the way up until Wednesday at 11 a.m.," Brown said.

District Exploring Options For Displaced Players

The district is now exploring whether Oberlin players can compete elsewhere this fall under Ohio's recently enacted Student Athlete Mobility Act. School officials are working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association and neighboring districts to determine what opportunities, if any, are available for affected athletes.

The uncertainty is especially difficult for seniors hoping to experience traditions such as senior night, homecoming and one final season with longtime teammates.

Hope For A Return In 2027

While district officials continue searching for solutions for this year's players, they say the long-term focus is rebuilding participation so Oberlin can return to the field in 2027.