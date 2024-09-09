Vote: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school Athlete of the Week (09/09/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school Athlete of the Week for August 25-31. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scoreboklive.com. For questions/issues with the poll, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.
Tymir Cardona, Kenston football
In a 37-14 win over Chagrin Falls, Cardona had an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown, a 42-yard punt return touchdown, a touchdown reception and a rushing score.
Nick Crawford, Archbishop Hoban football
In a 56-0 shutout over Buchtel the senior defensive tackle forced a fumble in the second quarter and recovered another fumble in the third quarter for a touchdown.
Alexis Cruz, Fairview girls soccer
Tallied four goals and an assist to help the Warriors beat Vermillion 6-1.
Emma Cugino, Olentangy Orange girls volleyball
Recorded her 1,000th career dig as Orange swept Berlin in three sets.
Joey DiTullio, Elder football
The senior defensive back had a fumble recovery, two interceptions and scored on a pick-six to set up a 30-6 win over Springboro.
Caleb Hewitt, Chardon football
The senior running back had a pair of scores, 113 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards to lead the Hilltoppers to a 24-7 win over Avon Lake.
Victor Hoelscher, Marion Local football
Had a pair of touchdown receptions and finished with 129 yards on six grabs to beat St. Henry 42-9.
Luke Jones, Dover boys cross country
Won the Dover Invitational and broke the course record for a second consecutive year with a time of 17:00.
Ben Kubicz, Maumee football
Went 11-for-13 for 213 passing yards and four touchdowns to help the Panthers defeat E.L. Bowsher 56-18.
Matt Ponatoski, Archbishop Moeller football
Threw for three touchdowns to help Moeller defeat East Central (Indiana) 42-13.
Michael Stagnaro, St. Xavier boys golf
Helped the Bombers win the Trojans Invitation at Findlay Country Club with a leading score of 70.
Avery Swaino, Northwest girls golf
Shot a personal record of 44 to help defeat Fairless with a team score of 183 to 211.
Michael Taylor, Pickerington North football
The Ohio University commit rushed for 289 yards on 31 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 38-27 victory over rivals Pickerington Central.
Owen Warrick, Avon football
Hit two field goals and scored the extra point to clinch a 13-12 victory over Glenville.
Andrew Wells, Princeton football
In a 14-6 victory over Lakota East, Wells had seven tackles and recovered the football off a punt return to set up the game-winning touchdown.
