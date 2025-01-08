Is Oklahoma about to steal nation’s No. 1 high school recruit Aaliyah Chavez from Texas?
Luring a proud Lubbock native - and one of the best high school girls' basketball players the state of Texas has ever produced - into wearing crimson and cream while stepping onto the floor for Oklahoma would be quite a flex for the No. 10 Sooners.
Winning a national championship with that player, Aaliyah Chavez, would be a dunk on the Lonestar State.
But that's exactly what Oklahoma and women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk hopes will happen.
Chavez, who seemingly enjoyed her time in Norman on an official visit on Oct. 18, has the Sooners as one of her final six teams she'll choose from, including South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, andUCLA.
The 5-foot-11 guard and nation's No. 1 high school girls recruit for the class of 2025 has been compared with some of the greatest players at her position in basketball history - and for good reason.
A social media darling on and off the court, Lubbock (Texas) Monterey’s Aaliyah Chavez has used her play to amass 4,389 points during her basketball career - which, once official, will place her No. 7 overall among the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) girls basketball all-time leading scorers - and her presence to gain 74,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 20,000 on TikTok.
According to reports, it is believed Chavez is seeking a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal for around $1 million, so it should come as no surprise that she will take her time deciding where to go.
After all, it's not as if her play this season would do anything to hurt negotiations. While most high school basketball players would consider it a high achievement to reach 1,000 points once in their career, Chavez has now done it four times in hers.
She entered her Jan. 7 game against Coronado sitting at 994 points through 28 games this season and 4,339 in her career. She dropped 50 in the game and headed to the bench with 2:57 remaining in Monterey's blowout win.
Entering Tuesday's game, Chavez was averaging 31.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game through 28 games this season.
She scored a whopping 124 points at the Caprock Classic Dec. 27-29 in Lubbock.
With that in mind, here is a look at a few reasons Chavez could choose the Sooners.
Boomer
While No. 5 Texas won what social media was calling the "Aaliyah Chavez Bowl" when the Longhorns and Sooners squared off on Jan. 2, Oklahoma is hoping to get the last laugh.
The Sooners are 13-2 coming off an 87-86 win against No. 15 Tennessee Jan. 5. And while the Sooners will be fine this season, they're a veteran-heavy team at the moment. They currently roster only two sophomores in 6-foot-3 center Landry Allen and 5-11 forward Sahara Williams, and two freshmen - 6-1 forward Caya Smith and 5-9 guard Zya Vann.
A player of Chavez's caliber could certainly help the Sooners contend for their first Sweet 16 since 2013 and first Elite 8 since 2010, if they don't make it there this season that is.
If they're going to get her to leave Texas, however, it's not going to be cheap. The big question is will it cost the Sooners a bit more than some of the others will have to pay?
$ooner
Of course, NIL will probably play the biggest factor in any decision she makes. Players of Chavez’s caliber are rare, and the social media presence she’s built will help play a key role in any future earnings.
Finding those funds for a player of Chavez's caliber shouldn't be an issue. She will bring a spotlight to Norman - a place that handles the spotlight well. But will the Sooners be expected to pay a bit more to get her to cross state lines?
Her beloved Red Raiders are said to be aggressive in their pursuit, she has shown loyalty to Lubbock by not moving to a bigger school like many top players of her caliber, and her family has said NIL will play a key role in her decision.
So, there's certainly a chance.
Hitch the Wagon
The Sooners certainly have a few things working for them that some of her other suitors don't. Location.
It's been established that she loves Texas. That she loves Lubbock. That she loves home. But Norman is almost 100 miles closer to home, sitting 276 miles away compared to Austin's 6-hour, 10-minute drive some 373 miles from Lubbock.
Would that make it easier for her family, who attends all of her games, to come watch her play? Certainly. And if location plays as big a factor in her decision as some think it will, Norman certainly makes a lot of sense.
