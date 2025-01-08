Big game by top recruit Aaliyah Chavez would move her higher up NFHS list
While it won’t become official until records have been submitted and approved by the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS), Aaliyah Chavez’s big game on Tuesday will again move her up the NFHS all-time scoring list.
With 50 points against Coronado, Chavez now has 4,389 career points – passing Kentucky’s Geri Gregory, who scored 4,385 for McDowell from 1975-1977.
The official governing body of high school athletics associations across the country, NFHS records are considered as the official records keepers of high school athletics.
Chavez eclipsed the mark on a 3-pointer to give her 47 points with 3:30 left in the game.
Chavez, 5-foot-11 guard at Lubbock (Texas) Monterey High School and the consensus No. 1 girls recruit in the 2025 class, surpassed 1,000 points in a season for the fourth time in her career. She entered the day sitting at 994 points through 28 games this season and 4,339 for her career.
Averaging 31.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game, it felt inevitable that she’d hit the mark yet again.
She did, and it didn’t take long. The senior – who is weighing college offers from South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, LSU, and UCLA – buried 8 3-pointers in Monterey’s 103-42 victory.
Chavez wasted no time getting to work. She quickly stood at 999 career points after splashing her first 3-pointer and scoring on a runner early in the first period.
Seconds later, she stole a pass near midcourt, ran the floor and dropped in point 1,000 and 1,001 of the 2024-25 season. She needed just 28 games and less than half a quarter to get it done.
Chavez entered the fourth period still trailing Gregory’s mark by 10 points. She then scored 14 points over the next 5 minutes, 3 seconds before her night was finished.
She essentially moved three spots on the all-time list in her last two games. She previously moved from 10th to eighth all-time with a 36-point performance against Palo Duro in her last game on Jan. 3.
More Aaliyah Chavez news:
Aaliyah Chavez goes wild, Lubbock Monterey beats Coronado: Texas high school girls basketball; Live updates, recap
Top 5-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez scores 50, exits early in blowout
5-star Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 girls recruit, moves up all-time list
Chasing Chavez: LSU's Kim Mulkey, No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez share special bond