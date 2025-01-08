Top 5-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez scores 50, exits early in blowout
While most high school basketball players would consider it a high achievement to reach 1,000 points once in their career, Aaliyah Chavez has now done it four times in hers.
Chavez, 5-foot-11 guard at Lubbock Monterey High School and the consensus No. 1 girls recruit in the 2025 class, entered Tuesday’s game against Coronado sitting at 994 points through 28 games this season and 4,339 in her career.
She entered the game against the 9-16 Lady Mustangs averaging 31.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game, so it felt inevitable that she’d hit the mark yet again.
She certainly did. The senior – who is weighing college offers from South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, LSU, and UCLA – buried 8 3-pointers and finished with 50 points before leaving with 2:57 remaining and a huge lead in Monterey’s 103-42 victory.
She exited the game to a roar of cheers for her and teammate Ari Johnson, who scored 18.
Chavez wasted no time getting to work on Tuesday. She quickly stood at 999 career points after splashing her first 3-pointer and scoring on a runner early in the first period.
Seconds later, she stole a pass near midcourt, ran the floor and dropped in point 1,000 and 1,001 of the 2024-25 season. She needed just 28 games and less than half a quarter to get it done.
She ended the first quarter with 10 points and dropped 15 more in the second to give her 25 at halftime. A pair of free throws and three treys in the third gave her 36 entering the fourth.
Whether she was keeping total in her head, or someone told her, Chavez seemed to have 50 on her mind when the final period began. Seemingly unstoppable, Chavez scored from everywhere on the floor, burying back-to-back 3s – including her final shot with 2:57 left in regulation – before being lifted with a 96-39 lead.
Chavez, who scored 54 points in a game earlier this season and had 124 points at the Caprock Classic, now has 4,389 career points. Monterey improved to 25-4 with the win.