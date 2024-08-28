Top 25 Oklahoma high school football preseason rankings (8/28/2024)
As the sun's rays bring the hottest days of the summer to Oklahoma, the thoughts of many are focused in one place.
Football.
SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (8/26/2024)
And Oklahoma's high school squads are gearing up and toughening up while the hot temperatures challenge them, with workouts and practices throughout August to get ready for when the games begin to count at the end of the month and in the first week of September.
And yet, while no touchdowns have been officially scored or any yards gained, there still is plenty to talk about, namely who is best.
Even more teams have a chance to lift the Gold Ball as state champions this season, with Classes 2A, A and B dividing in half to mirror what was done several years ago in Class 6A. This will leave 12 teams claiming state titles when all the dust has settled in mid-December, when the temperatures have dropped but the stakes have risen.
For now though, all there is to focus on is potential and talk. We'll join that conversation as we present our annual preseason Top 25 rankings, featuring teams from across many of Oklahoma's divisions.
This is a tricky comparison, because even the best of Class A or 8-man squads would struggle to defeat anyone in Class 6A-I, for example. So these rankings are in large part taking into account a team's comparison to its competition rather than whether a small-school power with one-third the roster size could hang with a big-city powerhouse.
All that said, let's get to it and let the discussion begin.
1. Bixby (13-0, 6A-I state champions in 2023)
Perhaps there isn't much debate here, as It's not too surprising to see the Spartans on the top of the list. Coach Loren Montgomery's squad has been an absolute factory and taken over as Oklahoma's pre-eminent program. The Spartans have won nine state titles in the previous 10 years, including in each of their first two years since enrollment bumped them up to being members of the state's largest classification.
They have the likes of two-way star Braeden Presley and top receiver prospect Blake Hogshooter leading the way this fall. They'll look to carry on a winning legacy that has seen Bixby put together an almost unbelievable 74-2 record since 2018.
2. Jenks (8-5, 6A-I state runner-up)
The last time Bixby walked off a field on the losing end of a game was in late 2022, when Jenks defeated the Spartans in front of a national television audience on ESPN. While many of the combatants from that game have graduated, nobody in either locker room has forgotten what happened.
For years the team that has been viewed as Oklahoma's most elite after 16 state titles since 1993, the Trojans still are a legitimate powerhouse, turning out Division I talent year after year. They'll be led at the skill positions by junior running back KD Jones, veteran senior Owen Jones at quarterback and a dazzling sophomore receiver in Semaj Stanford.
3. Midwest City Carl Albert (14-0, 5A state champions)
What Jenks and now Bixby have been in its classes, the Titans have been in Class 5A, ruling the roost over the competition. Carl Albert's state title run last year gave the Titans 17 championships since 1993 and seven of the last eight Gold Balls earned in 5A.
They'll have to have some new faces step up this year.
Quarterback Kevin Sperry has moved back to Texas for his senior year, and superstar running back Xavier Robinson is on campus at the University of Oklahoma. But the Titans still have top talent in players like transfer quarterback Daniel Newton, a dual threat who comes over from Edmond Santa Fe, and Trystan Haynes, a stalwart at wide receiver and in the defensive backfield, where he is a Division I prospect.
4. Wagoner (13-1, 4A state runner-up)
Coach Dale Condict has 20 years of experience on the sidelines leading the Bulldogs, and this year he has some veteran leaders who have spent plenty of time between the lines. It adds up to a recipe that makes Wagoner a major player for a third straight run to the Class 4A championship game and a seventh overall state title since 2011.
Kale Charbonneau seems like he's been at quarterback for the Bulldogs forever. The senior helped lead the team to the 2022 state championship as a sophomore, and now he's a leader along with multi-year starter Alex Shieldnight (an Oklahoma commit) at defensive end, and Division I recruit Anthony Coleman in the secondary. And the bad taste of a tight loss to Blanchard in last year's 4A state title game has been on the minds of the Wagoner players and coaches all offseason, providing motivation.
5. Muskogee (11-2, 6A-II state champions)
Behind one of the state's most explosive playmakers, quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, the Roughers raced through Class 6A-II and dazzled their community by claiming the school's first state championship since 1986, avenging a regular-season loss to Stillwater in the title game, 28-26.
Now the senior Ficklin has even more experience, and a talented crew around and in front of him on the offensive side of the ball. With challengers like the aforementioned Pioneers and Choctaw losing some key players, and longtime 6A-II power Edmond Deer Creek moving up to 6A-I, the Roughers now are primed to try to go back-to-back for an 11th state championship.
6. Washington (15-0, 2A state champions)
Football is life in northern McClain County, and the Warriors have a tradition that matches up with almost anybody. And in recent years it's been as good as ever, with the Warriors claiming back-to-back state championships in Class 2A, including last year's title game victory against Oklahoma City Millwood.
Now they'll seek to claim the first title in Class 2A-I after the split of that division in the offseason. Washington has an elite tight end prospect in senior Nate Roberts, an Ohio State commit who was a huge part of the two title runs. They do have to replace a multi-year starter at quarterback in Major Cantrell but have multiple good options waiting in the wings.
7. Tulsa Union (10-2, 6A-I semifinalist)
The Redhawks put up another 10-win effort last year, falling in the 6A-I semifinals to Jenks, the only team to defeat Union last season.
Union has one of the state's premier quarterbacks in senior Boston College commit Shaker Reisig, and a talented group around him that will put points on the board. And a deep and talented roster year after year always produces playmakers up front and on the defensive side of the ball. The key is finding a way past their longtime arch-rival Jenks, as well as the Bixby machine that has taken over the division since entering.
8. Tuttle (9-3, 4A quarterfinalist)
The Tigers return a strong core from a squad that was ousted in the quarterfinal round in the Class 4A playoffs. Two-way star Brady McAdoo missed time with injury, but appears back to full speed now and ready to contribute at wide receiver and in the secondary for a defense the Tigers always hang their hat on.
And they'll get a significant lift from two key transfers on offense - quarterback Cruz Campbell comes to Tuttle after being Southmoore's starting quarterback last season. In addition to McAdoo, he gains a massive target in former Moore Lion CJ Simon, who is a highly-touted prospect that has impressed at the 6A-I level.
9. Del City (13-1, 5A state runner-up)
The Eagles are turning out Division I talent year-in, year-out, making them a big player in the Class 5A race. So far, it hasn't led to a championship, though they were close last year before falling to neighboring rival and No. 3-ranked Carl Albert, 35-14, in last year's title game.
Del City hopes to be right back in the middle of things again, paced by junior Ricklan Holmes II, a defensive stalwart the previous two years but now a player who will be relied on at running back. The Eagles also have a big and experienced offensive line led by senior Quaylin Goodman, a multi-year two-way starter.
10. Fairview (15-0, A state champions)
The Yellowjackets have reigned supreme each of the last two years in Class A. With the division now splitting in half, Fairview if anything is an even bigger favorite in the new Class A-I this fall.
Senior Jax Bernard returns to lead the way on both sides of the ball, at quarterback on the offensive side and as a playmaking linebacker on defense. Coach Robert Bernard has a talented crew that knows the path and has avoided possible pitfalls the last two seasons and is ready for more in 2024.
11. Owasso (9-3, 6A-I semifinalist)
The Rams open the season against No. 1 Bixby, so they have a chance to immediately make a huge splash. Owasso has come close in recent years, falling in the 2022 6A-I state title game before a 9-3 season that ended in the semifinal round last year. Both season-ending losses came against the Spartans.
Owasso will head into a new era this fall under head coach Antonio Graham, who replaces retiring legend Bill Blankenship. Perhaps no team in the state has a better pair on its offensive line than Blake Cherry and Ryker Haff. They give the Owasso offense a great place to start on any given night.
12. Stillwater (10-3, 6A-II state runner-up)
The Pioneers look a lot different from their 6A-II championship team of 2022. But one thing has remained the same, and that's putting out an explosive offense and a team used to walking off the field with wins, following the title run with a 10-3 season last year that fell two points short of a repeat in a tough title game loss to Muskogee.
They'll have even more change this year, with the likes of Morrison transfer Mason Schubert taking over at quarterback and talented but less experienced players taking on bigger roles all over the field, in particular defensively. The Pioneers have belief in those players and others helping them continue their winning ways.
13. Tulsa Lincoln Christian (14-0, 3A state champions)
The Bulldogs, originally slated for a move to Class 4A, find themselves back in Class 3A due to some offseason legal rulings that moved several teams around. This will give Lincoln a chance to follow up on its run in 2023, when a stellar playoff stretch capped an undefeated effort and a state championship in 3A.
They'll face a tough district slate in 3A-3, which includes the likes of Tulsa Holland Hall, the squad the Bulldogs defeated in the 3A state title game in 2022, as well as traditional power Eufaula and a talented Idabel squad that moves up from 2A.
14. OKC Millwood (13-2, 2A state runner-up)
This list is loaded with traditional winners and powers, and none has a much more impressive history than the Falcons. Millwood has claimed seven state championships in football and made deep runs year after year for decades.
The 2024 version of the Falcons is centered around CJ Turnbull, who enters his third year as the starting quarterback. He and his teammates look to bounce back from last year's 2A state title game loss to No. 6 Washington, their second straight defeat to the Warriors in the championship game.
15. Vian (8-5, 2A quarterfinalist)
The Wolverines and their high-octane offense are annual staples lighting up scoreboards in eastern Oklahoma on Friday nights in the fall. And they figure to be a big part of the mix in Class 2A-II this fall as they go after another long playoff run.
Junior quarterback Masyn Wright threw for more than 2,100 yards and accounted for 28 total touchdowns and is back again to lead the offensive charge for coach Gary Willis and his troops. Vian had a bit of an off year, going just 6-4 in the regular season last year before two playoff victories pushed the Wolverines to the 2A quarterfinals. The sights are set higher this fall.
16. Edmond Santa Fe (7-4, 6A-I quarterfinalist)
The Wolves bounced back from a rough campaign in 2022 with a playoff effort a year ago. And they bring back a good nucleus including a tough running back in Demarius Robinson and a senior-led group on the offensive line.
It's been 29 years since a team other than a Tulsa-area school claimed the state championship in Oklahoma's largest class. The Wolves will take their shot at it this fall, starting in a district featuring the likes of three of those squads - Owasso, Tulsa Union and Broken Arrow, as well as in-town rival Edmond Memorial.
17. Tulsa Holland Hall (8-4, 3A quarterfinalist)
The aforementioned Dutch are ready for another run after, like Lincoln Christian, being placed back into Class 3A this fall.
Holland Hall has plenty of talent as usual, including the likes of returnees Kainon Gibson and Rhett Gibson at receiver and running back, and potentially a mix of players who will see time at quarterback. For a program just three years removed from back-to-back state title runs, a strong tradition is still front and center in the memory banks.
18. Blanchard (13-1, 4A state champions)
The Lions waded through the challenging Class 4A field and all the way to the top, finishing off their state championship run with a 19-14 victory against 2022 state champion Wagoner to cap the deal.
Now the Lions assume that role as the hunted, and they'll have a tough district to manage before taking on the state's best in the playoffs. They're led by a major pass-catching threat in senior tight end Hudson Periman, who tallied 702 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last year. And the Lions allowed a touchdown or less to five opponents and only allowed over 20 points twice, statistics they look to build on in 2024.
19. Davis (9-3, 2A second round)
The split of Class 2A could be a benefit for the Wolves, who are part of the newly-created 2A-II division. And for a school with loads of tradition and six Gold Balls already in the trophy case, it could be a return to the top for one of south-central Oklahoma's great programs.
Davis saw its season end early in the playoffs last year, but an experienced group sees seven returning starters on offense, where the Wolves' flexbone offense is well known. Senior Brenden Rawls found the end zone 17 times last year and rushed for more than 1,200 yards and will be a big part of the mix.
20. Guthrie (10-2, 5A quarterfinalist)
The Bluejays made a big push in Class 5A last year, eventually falling short in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs in a defeat to eventual state runner-up Del City. Their season resume was only blemished otherwise by eventual state champion Midwest City Carl Albert in a close contest that decided a district title.
Graduation took a toll on the Bluejays, but it figures to be another big year in Logan County this fall, as Guthrie looks to try to make another run and build on the recent success of 29 total victories since 2021.
21. Elgin (11-1, 5A quarterfinalist)
The Owls made big strides the previous two years in Class 5A, and enrollment numbers this fall put the school as the largest in Class 4A, presenting a different sort of challenge.
The Owls feature a 1,500-yard rusher in Ritson Meyer, who also found the end zone 15 times in his sophomore campaign behind a physical offensive line and in a blue collar and hard-nosed offensive game plan. After an undefeated regular season a year ago, the winning ways are being instilled in this group.
22. Choctaw (8-2, 6A-II quarterfinalist)
Class 6A-II has three schools projected to be ahead of the rest of the pack, and the Yellowjackets seek to give Muskogee and Stillwater a big run toward a Gold Ball this fall.
Juju Smith has been a playmaker throughout his career and will be a big factor with the football in his hands on offense and in the return game for the Yellowjackets. The defense saw graduation take a toll and new faces will need to step up into bigger roles to keep a run of five straight seasons with at least eight wins going for the Choctaw program.
23. Seiling (15-0, B state champions)
With Class B splitting into two different 32-team divisions this year to join Class C, there will be three state champions in eight-man football. The Wildcats are the reigning champs in the unified Class B and are the favorites to repeat in Class B-II and perhaps the best of all those squads.
A year ago, Seiling rolled to a perfect mark that was capped by a decisive 48-16 victory against Velma-Alma in the state championship game. Only a handful of Seiling's games weren't ended early due to the 45-point lead rule. And V-A returns to 11-man football this fall, meaning some of Seiling's top competition is even more thinned out.
24. Norman North (9-3, 6A-I quarterfinalist)
Like Santa Fe, the Timberwolves find themselves trying to break through the Tulsa domination in 6A-I. They have a well-rounded squad trying to build on a 9-3 campaign in 2023 that included wins against Santa Fe and Broken Arrow, among others.
North brings an experienced and talented signal caller into battle in Owen Eshelman. The senior is a commit to South Dakota State, but first has unfinished business at the high school level, trying to build on a strong junior campaign leading an offense with quite a few faces back.
25. Sulphur (8-4, 3A quarterfinalist)
The program has been through a lot the last couple of years. The unexpected death of longtime head coach Jim Dixon early in the 2022 season sent shockwaves through the program. Then a major tornado that tore through Sulphur's downtown area last spring has caused a lot of literal rebuilding.
The Bulldogs seek to bring some happier moments to the football field this fall in building on last year's effort. And they figure to be a challenger in Class 3A, behind their 1-2 backfield punch of seniors Maddax Mobly and Austin Garrett, who combined for more than 1,600 rushing yards last year.
- Christian Potts | @SBLiveOK