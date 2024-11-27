High School

All-state boys soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars

Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 4A BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS

Player of the year

Addison Samuell, Stayton

Coach of the year

Bryan Housley, Crook County

First team

Cole Affolter, Tillamook, senior

Diego Barragan Lara, Tillamook, senior

Ruben Bell, Stayton, sophomore

Jahir Delgado, North Marion, senior

Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore

Armando Legorreta, Cottage Grove, senior

Ivan Lopez, Ontario, sophomore

Jaycob Miller, Crook County, senior

Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic, senior

Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior

Walker Steele, Astoria, senior

Layne Worrell, Henley, junior

GK Roman Gould, Stayton, senior

Second team

Alex Atkerson, Marist Catholic, senior

Elliot Bogroff, Banks, senior

Johnny Garcia, Stayton, senior  

Steve Gonzalez, Madras, senior

Jesus Gutierrez, Madras, junior

Austin Irelan, Estacada, senior

Josue Lomeli Marin, North Marion, senior

Rui Lopez, Seaside, senior

Caleb Morton, Klamath Union, junior

Hulises Najera, The Dalles, senior

Eli Oelkers, Crook County, senior

Hector Ramos, Phoenix, senior

Michael Ruelas, Henley, junior

Josiah Saunders, Hidden Valley, senior

Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior

Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove, senior

GK Emanuel Garcia, Klamath Union, sophomore

GK Carlos Ivan Garcia, Henley, sophomore

All-league teams

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
