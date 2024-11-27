All-state boys soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars
Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 4A BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
Addison Samuell, Stayton
Coach of the year
Bryan Housley, Crook County
First team
Cole Affolter, Tillamook, senior
Diego Barragan Lara, Tillamook, senior
Ruben Bell, Stayton, sophomore
Jahir Delgado, North Marion, senior
Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore
Armando Legorreta, Cottage Grove, senior
Ivan Lopez, Ontario, sophomore
Jaycob Miller, Crook County, senior
Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic, senior
Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior
Walker Steele, Astoria, senior
Layne Worrell, Henley, junior
GK Roman Gould, Stayton, senior
Second team
Alex Atkerson, Marist Catholic, senior
Elliot Bogroff, Banks, senior
Johnny Garcia, Stayton, senior
Steve Gonzalez, Madras, senior
Jesus Gutierrez, Madras, junior
Austin Irelan, Estacada, senior
Josue Lomeli Marin, North Marion, senior
Rui Lopez, Seaside, senior
Caleb Morton, Klamath Union, junior
Hulises Najera, The Dalles, senior
Eli Oelkers, Crook County, senior
Hector Ramos, Phoenix, senior
Michael Ruelas, Henley, junior
Josiah Saunders, Hidden Valley, senior
Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior
Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove, senior
GK Emanuel Garcia, Klamath Union, sophomore
GK Carlos Ivan Garcia, Henley, sophomore
All-league teams
Cowapa | Tri-Valley | Oregon West | Sky Em | Skyline | Greater Oregon
