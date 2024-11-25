All-state boys soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars
Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 6A BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
Vala Saghafi, Jesuit
Coach of the year
Adam Howard, McMinnville
First team
Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior
Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior
Matty Callison, Barlow, junior
Edwin Cuevas-George, McMinnville, sophomore
Adan Figueroa Lampke, McMinnville, senior
Jay R Flores, McNary, senior
Darby Geller, Grant, senior
Dom Gianotti, Central Catholic, senior
Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior
Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass, senior
Nevin Rueegger, Franklin, senior
Jahan Sabzalian, South Eugene, senior
Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore
GK Mason Schinderle, Beaverton, junior
Second team
Gio Ruano-Aguilera, Beaverton, junior
Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe, senior
Owen Bonnin, Grant, junior
Luis Camacho, McNary, senior
Abraham Cuevas-George, McMinnville, junior
Tomas de Andraca, South Eugene, senior
Logan Furino, Sherwood, senior
Sam Leedy, West Linn, sophomore
Colson New, Central Catholic, sophomore
Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior
Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior
Danny Reynaga, McMinnville, senior
Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior
Cal Spear, Beaverton, sophomore
Chente Spindola, Glencoe, senior
Henry Vanderhoff, Jesuit, junior
Lucas Waarvick, Lakeridge, senior
Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior
GK Ryan Hendrickson, Lincoln, senior
GK Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior
GK Hipolito Ramirez Monje, McMinnville, junior
All-league teams
