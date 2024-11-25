High School

All-state boys soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars

Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Oregon 6A all-state boys soccer teams
Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school boys soccer season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 6A BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS

Player of the year

Vala Saghafi, Jesuit

Coach of the year

Adam Howard, McMinnville

First team

Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior

Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior

Matty Callison, Barlow, junior

Edwin Cuevas-George, McMinnville, sophomore

Adan Figueroa Lampke, McMinnville, senior

Jay R Flores, McNary, senior

Darby Geller, Grant, senior

Dom Gianotti, Central Catholic, senior

Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior

Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass, senior

Nevin Rueegger, Franklin, senior

Jahan Sabzalian, South Eugene, senior

Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore

GK Mason Schinderle, Beaverton, junior

Second team

Gio Ruano-Aguilera, Beaverton, junior

Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe, senior

Owen Bonnin, Grant, junior

Luis Camacho, McNary, senior

Abraham Cuevas-George, McMinnville, junior

Tomas de Andraca, South Eugene, senior

Logan Furino, Sherwood, senior

Sam Leedy, West Linn, sophomore

Colson New, Central Catholic, sophomore

Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior

Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior

Danny Reynaga, McMinnville, senior

Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior

Cal Spear, Beaverton, sophomore

Chente Spindola, Glencoe, senior

Henry Vanderhoff, Jesuit, junior

Lucas Waarvick, Lakeridge, senior

Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior

GK Ryan Hendrickson, Lincoln, senior

GK Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior

GK Hipolito Ramirez Monje, McMinnville, junior

All-league teams

PIL | Metro | Pacific | Mt. Hood | Three Rivers | Central Valley | Southwest

